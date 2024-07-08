Nothing’s new budget-friendly sub-brand device is finally here, with the CMF Phone 1 launch introducing one of the most unique designs we’ve seen in recent times. Rather than the usual seamless glass back, this phone has a swappable plastic rear panel, with exposed screws that you can use to dismantle your device easily.

It’s available in four different colors; black, orange, light green, and blue, but you needn’t worry about which one to choose, as you can just pick up an extra rear panel and swap them to your heart’s content. There are also additional accessories that you can mount on the tool-free corner screw, including a lanyard, kickstand, and even a cardholder wallet.

I’ve held the phone, and it feels incredibly premium, especially considering it starts at just £179 in the UK and $199 in the US. For that price, you get a MediaTek Dimensity 7300, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a 5,000 mAh battery, and a 6.67-inch 120Hz OLED display, it’s astonishingly cheap. With that price point and those specs, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see this new Nothing offering end up on our list of the best budget gaming phones.

Of course, with such affordable pricing, you can’t expect top-tier specs across the board. There’s no wireless charging support, but wired charging is at a respectable speed of 33W. There’s also only one rear camera, and an unnamed depth sensor rather than an ultrawide or telephoto. The main lens is a 50MP snapper with a Sony sensor, though, so it should be capable of some decent results.

The phone also boasts 5G connectivity, an in-display fingerprint reader, microSD card support, and an IP52 certification. It runs Nothing OS 2.5, just like other phones from the brand, and Nothing promises two major OS updates and three years of security patches.

The CMF Phone 1 is available to order now from Nothing’s website and Amazon before it begins shipping on July 12. It’s sure to be one of the most popular budget phones of the year, and certainly the most stylish, but if you want to check out some alternative brands, see our guides to the best Samsung phones, best Xiaomi phones, and best Google Pixel phones.