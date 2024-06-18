It’s official, we’ve got a CMF Phone 1 launch date, with Nothing preparing to reveal its debut phone from the CMF sub-brand on July 8, 2024. That’s not all we’re getting in terms of new CMF gear, either, with the launch also introducing the CMF Watch Pro 2 and CMF Buds Pro 2.

For those who don’t know, Nothing confirmed the existence of the CMF Phone 1 earlier this month following a speight of rumors that suggested its imminent arrival. A few days after the teaser from Nothing, we reported on a leak suggesting that the brand is aiming this phone squarely at the budget price point, so as not to compete with its own mid-range phones like the Nothing (2) and Nothing (2a). With that in mind, we expect the phone to launch at around $240/£190.

In terms of what we can look forward to with the CMF Phone 1, Nothing hasn’t offered much in the way of official details, but as seems to always be the case in the smartphone industry, we’ve seen a few leaks suggesting potential specs. We’re anticipating the CMF Phone 1 to utilize a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, the same one as the Nothing Phone (2a), which means this should be a pretty solid phone for gaming, though it might have trouble with more demanding titles like Diablo Immortal, Honkai Star Rail, and others.

We also expect the CMF Phone 1 to have its own special design element, like the Nothing phone’s light-up glyph. From the images in the last teaser, it looks like the CMF Phone 1’s design quirk is a circular volume rocker in place of your usual push-button volume controls. We’re not sure how it works, but we’re sure to get more information during the launch stream at the beginning of next month.

The big question surrounding the CMF Phone 1 is whether it’ll launch in the US. While Nothing has certainly made an impact on the smartphone scene in the last few years, it still hasn’t fully leaned into the US market, as many Nothing fans have learned trying to pick up the (2) and (2a) in the States. Admittedly, we don’t anticipate much to change with this affordable arrival, but we’ll be keen to hear what regions Nothing plans to launch the phone in when the big day comes around on July 8 with the reveal part of the upcoming Community Update.

There you have it, all you need to know about the upcoming CMF Phone 1 launch date.