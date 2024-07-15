The newly released CMF Phone 1 is a phone unlike any other on the market. Rather than a glued-in glass rear panel, the back can be easily removed with exposed screws and a flathead screwdriver. The idea is that it makes the phone easily customizable. However, a new CMF Phone 1 teardown video seems to suggest this might not be the repairable wonder Nothing is billing it as.

YouTuber PBKreviews’ recently published teardown video details the entire process, giving the CMF Phone 1 a score of just 6.5/10 for its overall repairability. While this is far from the worst results, and far above the poor results we’ve seen for Google Pixel and Samsung phones, it’s still a pain for average DIYers and doesn’t exactly support Nothing’s idea that the phone is ultra-customizable.

To start with, there are numerous anti-tamper stickers that will void your warranty if you dive deeper than the rear panel removal. You’ll find a hidden screw and many areas that require pry tools to access, it’s definitely designed to discourage DIY repair.

Once inside, the battery isn’t too challenging to remove, but the use of strong adhesive makes it more difficult than it should be. Screen replacement, on the other hand, requires almost total disassembly of the phone.

The modular back panel does mean that you can skip the tricky step of using a heat gun to remove the rear casing, but once inside, it’s not much different to your typical smartphone. Despite outward appearances, it’s not as DIY-friendly as it first seems, which is a little disappointing considering the emphasis on self-repair and customization in the ongoing marketing campaign.

All that said, the CMF Phone 1 is still a very appealing smartphone. It comes at a very affordable price, packs great specs, and has one of the most unique and stylish designs in the budget market. We’re looking forward to testing it for ourselves, but in the meantime, you can see how it compares to the competition by checking out our guide to the best budget gaming phones.