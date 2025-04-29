Nothing's new Android gaming powerhouse is half the price of the iPhone 16

London-based tech company Nothing has announced the CMF Phone 2 Pro, the latest release from its affordable sub-brand. Considering its sub-$300 price point, the new device has incredible specs for gaming, especially compared to its predecessor.

If you've read our CMF Phone 1 review, then you'll know that we're already huge fans of Nothing's budget sub-brand, and the CMF Phone 2 Pro seems to only improve on an already fantastic product. The chipset and display upgrades specifically position it to compete with some of the best budget gaming phones on the market.

The CMF Phone 2 Pro uses the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro 5G processor, which boasts 10% quicker processing and 5% graphical improvement compared to the original CMF Phone 1. The 6.77-inch AMOLED display has a 120 Hz refresh rate, which is essential for high performance in competitive FPS games, and its 5000 mAh battery can reportedly support ten hours of gaming or 22 hours of YouTube on a full charge. For $279/£249, that's a pretty good deal.

When is the CMF Phone 2 Pro release date?

The CMF Phone 2 Pro releases on May 6, 2025. You can pre-order the phone, as well as a range of modular accessories, via the Nothing website. CMF also announced three new sets of earbuds to accompany the CMF Phone 2 Pro, which you can also pre-order now.

Considering all these gaming upgrades and the range of flashy colors available, we can't wait to give the CMF Phone 2 Pro a try and see how it holds up to Nothing's flagship devices like the Nothing Phone (3a). If you're looking for more great tech, be sure to see our guides to the best gaming tablets and the best handheld consoles while you're here.