Coach a Fighter codes August 2026

These Coach a Fighter codes can help you become top of the table and win every match you enter. Why? Because you get tons of rerolls of different kinds, and a pile of cash to spend improving your fighter, or getting new ones.

You can reroll abilities, pay for upgrades and training, and make the best champion fighter out there before heading into the ring and showing your opponent who's boss.

Here are the new Coach a Fighter codes:

Update1! - 25k cash, ten real rerolls, and five legend rerolls

- 25k cash, ten real rerolls, and five legend rerolls Release! - 25k cash, ten real rerolls, and five legend rerolls

Our Roblox codes page gets updated constantly with new, freebie-packed guides for you to find even more freebies.

How do I redeem Coach a Fighter codes?

Here's how to redeem codes in Coach a Fighter on Roblox:

Open Coach a Fighter in Roblox

Click the 'codes' button on the screen

Type or paste a code into the box one at a time

Hit redeem

Then go and spend your cash and rerolls!

Is there a Coach a Fighter Discord?

There's a Coach a Fighter Discord server linked on the game's page. You can join this to talk to other players and find out any changes or updates to the game. There are different channels to talk about fighters specifically, and even one where codes get posted.

How do I get more Coach a Fighter codes?

The only way to get more Coach a Fighter codes is to wait for them to release, then check back here to claim them easily. The codes come from the game's developer and provide plenty of free items. So far, they have released them to celebrate updates and changes to the game, so it's likely that that's when we get more in the future.