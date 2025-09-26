The sequel to my favorite Soulslike needs to come to Nintendo Switch 2

Code Vein's sixth anniversary is upon us. Six years. It feels like only yesterday that I first experienced one of the best Soulslike games I've ever played, so you can imagine how over the moon I am that we finally have a sequel on the way. However, while I'm going to play it no matter what, I'm crossing my fingers for a Code Vein II Nintendo Switch 2 release - hey, if Elden Ring is coming, then I see no reason not to be hopeful.

One of the hardest games of 2019, Bandai Namco released Code Vein at the tail end of September, inviting players worldwide to step into a post-apocalyptic world where Revenants with vampiric abilities roam. Games like Dark Souls are a clear inspiration for the game, as the combat is brutal and offers numerous ways to play. Of course, there are also some difficult boss fights for you to find across the various locations in the game.

Aesthetically, Code Vein has more of an anime feel, being reminiscent of God Eater. Honestly, certain locations, like Cathedral of the Sacred Blood, are stunning, and I'd go so far as to say it leaves you just as breathless as the first time you enter Anor Londo. I certainly can't wait to see the world in Code Vein II.

The narrative is intriguing, too, adopting a cryptic approach like Dark Souls, though it's easier to piece events together as you progress. To this day, I still have debates with my friends and fellow From Software nerds about what happened to Dark Souls' Gwynevere and where she is.

So far, we know the game is coming in 2026, but we have no word on a Nintendo Switch 2 release. The hardware is certainly capable, with Cyberpunk 2077 proving to be a great experience on the console - I even gave it a 9/10 in my Cyberpunk 2077 review. Then, if we look to the future, the new Resident Evil game, Requiem, is coming to the hybrid console on day one, giving even more reason to remain hopeful about CVII.

Luckily, there are still plenty of new Switch games for us all to look forward to, even if Code Vein II skips the Switch 2 - please Bandai, don't do that to me. For instance, we finally have a Metroid Prime 4 release date, the new Kirby game is due to arrive before the end of the year, and we also know that Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave is coming in 2026, though you don't need to wait to enjoy fresh FE action thanks to the recent release of the new mobile game, Fire Emblem Shadows.