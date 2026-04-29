Coding Simulator 2 codes April 2026

Everyone knows that software engineering is a get-rich-quick hack, and if you want to prepare for your future or alternative career, Coding Simulator 2 codes can help you out a bunch, getting your garage-based start-up off the ground right away.

Codes can net you free diamonds, as well as a variety of other items, like potions. These often boost your stats, including income and your luck for all the various forms of collecting things and making money.

Here are all the new Coding Simulator 2 codes:

500kvisits - a cash potion 3, a diamonds potion 3, an NFT luck potion 3, and a mining luck potion 3

1000diamonds - 1k diamonds

Coding Simulator 2 codes are just some of the Roblox codes you can grab for all your favorite Roblox games and experiences, so get going.

How do I redeem Coding Simulator 2 codes?

It's pretty easy to redeem codes in Coding Simulator 2. Just follow these steps:

Join the RoDark community group

Launch Coding Simulator 2 in Roblox

Head to 'buy' and find the NPC that has 'verify' over their head to your left

Scroll to the bottom of the menu and input your code in the box

Hit submit, and check what rewards you earned on the right of the screen

How do I get more Coding Simulator 2 codes?

While the developer doesn't drop codes at regular intervals, making it hard to guess when new ones will arrive, there's good news if you bookmark this page. We'll do all the hard work of looking for you, regularly updating this page with all the codes we can find, and making sure you don't waste your time with expired ones. If you want to look for them yourself, you can try the community group and Discord server, but honestly, why would you spend the extra effort?

Is there a Coding Simulator 2 Discord server?

There is a Coding Simulator 2 Discord server, and you can join here. In the Discord, you can talk to other players, trade with them, post memes in chat, and discuss strategy. You can also get updates straight from the developers, suggest features, and report bugs.