Coin Flip codes August 2026

It's said that the definition of madness is trying the same thing over again but expecting different results. That's why Coin Flip codes can help you beat the allegations, helping turn the odds in your favor and getting the most out of each time your coin looks cheerful to signify you've flipped it to heads.

Codes net you exclusive and rare chests, as well as potions that can do anything from increasing your flip speed to making you luckier when it comes to rare items.

Here are all the new Coin Flip codes:

BugFix2 - an exclusive chest (new!)

- an exclusive chest (new!) SORRYFORDELAY - a double coin boost, a double luck boost, a double flip speed boost, a double experience boost, three coin potion Vs, three flip speed potion IIIs, and three lucky potion IIIs

- a double coin boost, a double luck boost, a double flip speed boost, a double experience boost, three coin potion Vs, three flip speed potion IIIs, and three lucky potion IIIs BLACKHOLE - two double coin boosts, two double luck boosts, two double flip speed boosts, experience boosts, ten coin potion Vs, ten flip speed potion Vs, and ten lucky potion Vs

- two double coin boosts, two double luck boosts, two double flip speed boosts, experience boosts, ten coin potion Vs, ten flip speed potion Vs, and ten lucky potion Vs CHESTS! - five exclusive chests, nine legendary chests, and a double luck boost

- five exclusive chests, nine legendary chests, and a double luck boost UPDATE2 - two exclusive chest

- two exclusive chest POTIONS - an assortment of lucky, coin, and flip speed potions

If you liked these ones, we have a bunch more Roblox codes for you to pick up in all your favorite Roblox games.

How do I redeem Coin Flip codes?

It's easy to redeem your codes, but if you're confused, just follow the steps below:

Launch Coin Flip on Roblox

Open the shop at the bottom-left corner

Scroll all the way down and input your code in the box provided

Hit redeem and find out what you got!

How do I get more Coin Flip codes?

We don't know when more Coin Flip codes will become available, as it's up to the developer to grace us with new freebies. However, once they do show up, it's as simple as checking back here, and you'll be fully in the know. We update our lists super regularly with all the latest codes, so see you again soon!

Is there a Coin Flip Discord server?

Coin Flip's developer, Fauna Games, does have a Discord server, which you can join here. It contains a place to chat with other flippers, get updates about the game from the developers, share your art and pictures, and more. It's good stuff, so get in there.