There’s a fair amount of apps that promise rewards for playing games, and usually, they’re pretty awful. I’ve had my share of downloading apps promoting major payouts – and while I went in with skepticism, I was still disappointed. However, after checking out Scrambly, I’m surprised at the great payouts for playing actually good games like Coin Master or Marvel Strike Force.

It’s no secret that most apps that promise payments for playing the ‘best mobile games’ typically, well, don’t have those. It’s usually random games that haven’t been popular enough on the best gaming phones, and while Scrambly does have some lesser-known titles, it also has plenty of games you likely have on your phone right now.

Take, for instance, Coin Master. One of the best free mobile games, Coin Master’s simple gameplay hooks you in, and if you’re anything like me, you’ve probably been checking for the Coin Master free spins every day since you started enjoying the game. Well, on Scrambly, you can get up to $138 in rewards right now, most of which are from simply playing the game and reaching milestones. However, you can also get some cashback on in-app purchases too.

If you’re not a fan of Coin Master, there are other games you may have heard of too. Like one of the best Marvel games, Marvel Strike Force. If you haven’t had the luxury to play this turn-based RPG, you’ll get plenty of heroes from across Marvel’s storied history, and if you stick with it, you’ll get $80 ($60 on iPhone) just for completing a bunch of levels within 40 days. Make sure you use the Marvel Strike Force codes to get the most out of the game.

But, there are also plenty of games you may have not played that you can discover through Scrambly. Hello Town and RAID: Shadow Legends could become your favorite easy games and mobile RPGs respectively, and even if you don’t enjoy them, getting some tasty rewards for trying them out is a great opportunity.

There’s one major catch. Right now, Scrambly is only available for Android and iOS stateside, so any Brits reading this will have to wait for Scrambly’s arrival in the UK. There’s no release date for that version, but I hope it arrives there soon – who doesn’t love getting paid to play games?

So, if you’re a fan of playing the best iPhone games and the top Android games, like Coin Master, why not get paid to play them? You have a variety of ways to withdraw your rewards too, ranging from bank transfers to various gift cards, like Amazon or Uber – so no matter what you want to spend your hard-earned points on, you’ve got plenty of options.