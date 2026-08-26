Collect The Alphabet codes August 2026

Use our Collect The Alphabet codes for a fast and cheap way to fill up your alphabet wall - or the word of the day, if you prefer. These codes unlock free rare packs so you can start working on the later letters without spending millions of in-game dollars or real-world Robux.

We look for new Collect The Alphabet codes regularly, so bookmark this page and check back in with us the next time you need a little extra help.

Here are all the new Collect The Alphabet codes:

100KMEMBERS - three mythic packs

- three mythic packs FRIDAY - one mythic pack

For even more freebies across the best Roblox games, check out our list of Roblox codes next.

How do I redeem Collect The Alphabet codes?

Redeeming Collect The Alphabet codes is simple. All you have to do is:

Launch Collect The Alphabet in Roblox

Tap the Settings button

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Submit

Enjoy your freebies!

What are Collect The Alphabet codes?

Collect The Alphabet codes are special passwords that the developer, Cosmic Collection, gives out to reward players. These codes offer free packs to help you unlock those hard-to-get letters, and they seem to coincide with major game updates and social milestones, so keep sharing the game around to get more rewards.

Is there a Collect The Alphabet Discord server?

Yes, there is a Collect The Alphabet Discord server. You can click here to join the server for yourself to read the latest updates, take part in polls, and suggest new features for the game.

How do I get more Collect The Alphabet codes?

The easiest way to get more Collect The Alphabet codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. The game's Discord server has a codes channel, but if you're sick of joining servers all the time and just want to focus on building your letter collection, you can simply leave the code finding to us! We'll find and verify codes for you and put them in this handy guide.