Command An Army codes September 2026

Use our Command An Army codes for tons of free gems without breaking the bank or grinding endless quests. These gems are your ticket to a stronger army or a change in class, and you'll need them to summon rare units to come out on top.

We look for new Command An Army codes regularly, so bookmark this page and check back the next time you need some new recruits.

Here are all the new Command An Army codes:

D0ggy103 - 500 gems (new!)

- 500 gems (new!) CONQUEST - 250 gems

- 250 gems LEBALANCE - 150 gems

- 150 gems BUGFIX - 250 gems

- 250 gems WAR - 500 gems

- 500 gems RELEASE - 500 gems

For even more freebies across the best Roblox games, check out our master list of Roblox codes next.

How do I redeem Command An Army codes?

Redeeming Command An Army codes is super easy. All you have to do is:

Open Command An Army in Roblox

Complete the tutorial

Tap the Codes button

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Claim

Enjoy your freebies!

What are Command An Army codes?

Command An Army codes are special passwords that the developer gives out to reward players like you. These codes give you free gems that you can use to summon more troops or switch your commander class. Using codes is much more convenient than grinding quests or spending real money for extra gems.

Is there a Command An Army Discord server?

Yes, there is a Command An Army Discord server. You can click here to join the server and read the latest update logs, take part in polls, and join your fellow players in game nights.

How do I get more Command An Army codes?

The easiest way to get more Command An Army codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. The game's Discord server does contain codes, but they don't have a designated channel, so it can be a pain to find them. Simply let us do the hard work for you while you build up your army and take on more opponents. You can also join the game's Roblox group for more chances to find codes.