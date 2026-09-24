Command an Army units tier list September 2026

War is brutal and messy, so we understand why you might need some advice on Command an Army units. Use this tier list to help you decide which units to send out on the battlefield, whether you're attacking someone else's turf, or defending your own. Plus, we'll run through how to roll for more units, in case you're stuck using C-tier units and want to learn how to upgrade.

Aside from knowing what they are and how to get them, if you're going to actually get the best units available, you'll need to make sure you're getting your Command an Army codes to help with hoarding gems. Plus, grab any other Roblox codes you might need or want.

Command an Army tier list

When you need to use each Command an Army unit is often situational - use shielded units against ranged attackers but not for high damage output, for example - but below, we've made a general tier list of how good each one is right now in the meta.

Here's our Command an Army unit tier list:

Tier Unit SS Flame Archer, Lancer, Samurai S Cavalryman, Mace, Spartan A Berserker, Crossbowman, Immortal, Imperial Wall, Knight B Elite Javelineer, Imperial Halberdier, Longbowman, Scout Rider, Sentinel, Spear Militia, Squire C Archer, Halberdier, Javelineer, Mercenary, Pikeman, Spearman

How do I get more Command an Army units?

Rolling for more units is actually pretty easy. Just follow these steps:

Launch Command an Army in Roblox

Head to the 'summons' area in the lobby

Hold 'open summons' to open the menu

Hit 'summon x1' or 'summon x10' depending on the number of gems you have

After that, you can go to your units section and equip the best ones. You'll have to watch out for your star limit in the early game, but this should get easier as you level up, which automatically raises your limit.