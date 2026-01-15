Persona and Shin Megami Tensei co-creator teases new school-based RPG to rival Atlus' series

It may be the 30th anniversary of the Persona franchise this year, but it looks like we're getting a similar game from a different studio - made up of previous Atlus staff, no less. News about the as-yet-unnamed game is a little thin on the ground, but here's what we know so far.

Compile Heart, a subsidiary of Idea Factory, consists of Kouji Okada, one of Atlus' co-founders and co-creator of both Megami Tensei and Persona series. He's joined by Tadashi Satomi, Tsukasa Masuko, and Ilya Kuvshinov on this new project - all of whom are veterans in the gaming industry with credits across Persona, Megami Tensei, and Ghost in the Shell.

The site is fairly bare for now, but you can see what's going on so far. The text on the main site translates to "Kouji Okada entrusts his legacy to those who will lead the next generation, ultimate message" (according to Google Translate), and then suggests January 29, 2026, as the 'announce' date for more information.

There's a 49-second teaser trailer that briefly shows the modern school setting and gives a hint as to the aesthetics of the game. It's titled "new school RPG teaser movie", which tells us that the project may be quite similar to the Persona games. For now, though, we'll need to wait until the end of January to see the reveal.

The Compile Heart X (Twitter) account is now live, with pictures and information related to the upcoming school RPG. We think the name of the account may change as we learn more, as there's a separate Compile Heart account focusing on the company's news and updates. In the meantime, we'll be here, patiently waiting for more information.