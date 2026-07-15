Complex Furnishings codes July 2026

Check out our guide for any new Complex Furnishings codes in the Roblox game, and pick up some free money.

Complex Furnishings codes - a character with pink hair in the game
Holly Alice Avatar

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Isn't it great when you're doing your day job, but then it turns out your stockroom is, essentially, the backrooms? If that's your bag, then use the Complex Furnishings codes to get more money in the game to combat your endless furniture storeroom.

You can play alone or with others, and buy new roles with the cash from the codes below. Start as a survivor, then turn into a sprinter, ninja, salesman, leader, and more.

Here are the new Complex Furnishings codes:

  • reinasthebest - 25 money
  • trashadminabuse - 75 money
  • updone - 100 money
  • MiniUpdateTommorow - 50 money
  • WALKIETALKIE - 50 money
  • 1MVISITSYAY - 100 money

Here at Pocket Tactics, we have all the new Roblox codes in one handy guide for you, so you can quickly hop into any game you want.

How to redeem Complex Furnishings codes in the Roblox game

How do I redeem Complex Furnishings codes?

Here's how to redeem codes in Complex Furnishings on Roblox. Note that you need to join the Real Mouse Productions group to redeem them.

  • Open Complex Furnishings in Roblox
  • Click the codes button in the top left
  • Paste or type a code into the box
  • Hit Redeem
  • Enjoy your freebies!

Is there a Complex Furnishings Discord server?

Good news - there's a Discord server for Complex Furnishings. Here, you can keep up to date with all the game's updates and events, and see what's coming. If you need advice or to share feedback, there are areas for that too. You can also see any new codes, but we suggest you keep our guide bookmarked for that, as we show what each code gets you.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

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