CookieRun unveils two surprising new games and a K-Pop Demon Hunters collaboration

In the wake of CookieRun: Kingdom's success, we wondered what might be next for the mobile franchise - and, as it turns out, it's a little more than we had bargained for. The CookieRun developer Devsisters is preparing for "the next era" of the IP, which includes two new games and an update to Kingdom, featuring a very special Oscar-winning animated phenomenon: K-Pop Demon Hunters. The long-rumored collaboration between the two IPs will arrive in Cookie Run: Kingdom in April.

Based on key art, we imagine that the crossover will feature Rumi, Zoey, and Mira as playable characters, alongside an appearance from Derpy. The Saja Boys seem to be floating around, too. This collaboration will be followed by a significant update to the game in May, entitled 'Cookie Run: Kingdom Chapter 2'. The Chapter 2 update will bring a new playable region, a new storyline about the kingdom on the brink of war, and a significant change in the amount of updates to the main story: instead of every four weeks, Kingdom will now get fortnightly updates, meaning you'll have to wait less time to sink your teeth into more cookie goodness.

Alongside the updates to the existing game, Devsisters has announced two new games: an open-world game, CookieRun: NewWorld, and a new free mobile game, CookieRun: Crumble, which is an idle RPG title. NewWorld is expected in 2029, to mark the 20-year anniversary of the franchise, while we'll see Crumble as soon as this year - most likely, the latter half.

The open-world game will be available not just on mobile, but console and PC too - as of yet, we don't know whether this includes handhelds like the Nintendo Switch, but given that the title runs on mobile, we have high hopes. NewWorld will follow a fresh story, set across the Cookie continent as a "mysterious darkness" settles over the land. Based on early pictures, it looks adorable, and as for the aforementioned darkness, we're envisioning a situation similar to Sumeru's Withering Zones in Genshin Impact, but more details will presumably emerge soon.

Until then, you can get stuck in with the collaboration and new updates. We're not sure how well an open-game world will go down with fans of CookieRun, as some of you out there are almost certainly suffering from 'open world fatigue', the exhaustion of having many games look and play in similar ways. Still, die-hard fans will be glad of the chance to get more stuck into the world and its lore.