We're getting a CookieRun movie, but it'll take a couple of years to bake

What's that smell? It smells sweet, like something is cooking. Oh wait, it is: a CookieRun movie is in the oven, and it'll bring the story of GingerBrave and co. to the big screen in a couple of years. Tasty, eh?

The rights to a CookieRun movie are now optioned to Big Shot Pictures, which essentially means they have the rights to make it into a film. Devsisters (CookieRun's developer team) created the studio in partnership with Brian Robbins. - whose work you'll recognize from his involvement in Sonic the Hedgehog's release, and he's got credits at Nickelodeon, too.

The only catch is that the movie is scheduled for release in 2029. That seems quite far off, but it'll come around quickly. The reason it's set for 2029 is so that the film can release during the 20th anniversary of CookieRun OvenBreak, which debuted in June 2009 and is still going strong on mobile.

This far out, we don't have any crumbs of what to expect in terms of plot or cast, and given there are more than 230 playable cookies in OvenBreak, we don't know where to start speculating.

Kilhyeon Cho, the CEO of Devsisters, describes the franchise as having a story "at the center of it [that] is a richly imagined dessert world, home to Cookies who break out of the oven to choose their own fate." It's likely we'll see an origin story for GingerBrave and GingerBright, with plenty of the friends they meet along the way joining in.