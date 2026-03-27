CookieRun: OvenSmash tier list March 2026

The Devsisters team has another mouth-watering game on mobile, featuring our favorite dessert-themed characters. We rank them all in our CookieRun: OvenSmash tier list, so if you're not sure who to sprinkle some upgrades on first, look no further. Maybe you're in the mood for some pepperminty action, or a madeline is more your style?

You can also get all the new CookieRun: OvenSmash codes in our guide for some free in-game currency, which helps you unlock even more tasty teammates.

CookieRun: OvenSmash tier list

Here are all the characters you can choose to play as, ranked from S- to C-tier. Don't discount a cookie because it's a common rarity, as some of them are still excellent - but at the end of the day, you play whoever you enjoy.

Rank CookieRun character S Dark Choco cookie, String Cheese cookie, Rye cookie, Latte cookie, Peppermint cookie, Blue Slushy cookie A Madeleine cookie, Strawberry crepe cookie, Red Velvet cookie, Bacon Roll cookie, Cherry cookie, Ice Pop cookie B Melon Soda cookie, Ice Pop cookie, Jerky cookie, Blueberry Pie cookie C GingerBrave cookie, Chili Pepper cookie, Fruit Punch cookie, Tiger Lily cookie

How do I get more cookies in CookieRun: OvenSmash?

The main way of getting new characters is to use the Summon Shop. Here, there's a 'general summon' banner, featuring each cookie type. You can use crystals or tickets to pull either one or five times at once to get soulchips. These soulchips can unlock a new character, or you can use them to level up your existing options. You collect soulchips specific to each character, so you don't have to worry about dividing them between characters.

The available cookies come in common, rare, and epic rarities, and fulfill different roles like bruiser, assassin, and bomber. These can change your team comps, and it may be that you prefer using one role over another.