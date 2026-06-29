CookieRun: Crumble release date window, pre-registration, and platforms

The delicious world of CookieRun expands as Devsisters reveals CookieRun: Crumble, a deck-building idle RPG featuring a bunch of your favorite characters. In this new experience, you can collect Cookies, build teams using different strategies, and fight across a range of game modes.

Pre-registration for CookieRun: Crumble is open now, and you can get a taste of the action early thanks to three activities on the official website. Build a prospective Cookie team to find out your ideal playstyle, send them into battle to collect Crumbs, and put together a treasure map to earn more rewards.

CookieRun: Crumble release date window

Devsisters plans to launch CookieRun: Crumble globally in July 2026. We don't have an exact date yet, but the game's App Store listing suggests July 31, and a date towards the end of the month would make the most sense, as the pre-registration campaign only opened in June.

What platforms is CookieRun: Crumble coming to?

CookieRun: Crumble will launch on iOS, Android, and PC. PC players can join in on the fun through the Google Play Games service, rather than a storefront like Steam or Epic Games.

CookieRun: Crumble pre-registration and rewards

Pre-registration for CookieRun: Crumble is open now. You can pre-register via the official website, Google Play for both Android devices and PC, the App Store for iOS devices, and the Galaxy Store if you're using a Samsung device. There are tons of rewards on offer for pre-registration, too:

100k sign-ups - 1k crystals

- 1k crystals 300k sign-ups - 10k coins

- 10k coins 500k sign-ups - 100 Premium Cookie Cutters

- 100 Premium Cookie Cutters 1m sign-ups - 100 Premium Pet Tickets

You can also enter a giveaway for the chance to win one of five Pure Vanilla Cookie figures, 20 CookieRun: Crumble desk mats, and 50 Holy Golden Drop stress balls.

If you play CookieRun: Kingdom or CookieRun: OvenBreak, you can enter your player IDs on the CookieRun: Crumble website after pre-registering to grab the following rewards:

CookieRun: Kingdom: 1k crystals, 1k Choco Chalk, 1k Rainbow Cubes, and 100k coins

1k crystals, 1k Choco Chalk, 1k Rainbow Cubes, and 100k coins CookieRun: OvenBreak: 1k crystals, 1k Rainbow Cubes, 3k Magic Powder, and 100k coins

Is there a CookieRun: Crumble trailer?

The official CookieRun: Crumble YouTube channel features a pre-registration trailer and an official PV, which you can watch above. Additionally, if you subscribe to the YouTube channel through the pre-registration website, you can grab an extra 1k crystals if the channel reaches 30k subscribers, and 10k coins for 50k subscribers.

What is CookieRun: Crumble?

CookieRun: Crumble is a lighthearted auto-battler RPG from the CookieRun universe that features elements of deck building and strategy. It follows a group of underqualified, down-on-their-luck Cookies biting off a little more than they can chew and facing alternate versions of existing CookieRun: Kingdom characters and others from the series.

You can take on various PvE and PvP game modes such as Crumble Dungeon, Plaque Tower, and the Arena, while collecting your favorite Cookies and assigning them adorable and powerful pets to boost their abilities. Plus, you can create and join guilds with your friends for extra fun.

That's all we have on CookieRun: Crumble. Let us know if you plan to check it out in the Pocket Tactics Discord server, and be sure to grab the latest Cookie Run Kingdom codes and CookieRun: OvenSmash codes while you're here.