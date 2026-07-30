Cookie Run: Crumble tier list July 2026

To help you pick which teammates to use, our Cookie Run: Crumble tier list ranks each cookie from SS- down to B-tier, so you can select the best options and make the tastiest team. What a scrumptious-looking list of fighters…

The Cookie Run universe has a lot of games in it, but this latest addition is an idle RPG, so sit back, relax, and collect some mouthwatering characters.

Cookie Run: Crumble tier list

Here's every cookie available in the game ranked from SS- down to B-tier.

Rank Cookie SS Cream Soda Cookie, Dark Choco Cookie, Espresso Cookie, Ion Cookie Robot, Milk Cookie's Crunchy Strong Pediatrician, Milky Way Cookie, Pomegranate Cookie, Scorpion Cookie, Toothpaste Cookie, Vampire Cookie, Wind Archer Cookie S Alchemist Cookie, Blackberry Cookie, Dr. Bones Cookie, Dr. Wasabi Cookie, Herb Cookie, Lemon Cookie, Licorice Cookie, Lilac Cookie, Lime Cookie, Macaron Cookie, Orange Cookie, Pancake Cookie, Peach Cookie, Popcorn Cookie, Rockstar Cookie, Rye Cookie, Space Doughnut, Tiger Lily Cookie, Witchberry Cookie, Space Doughnut A Bear Jelly Worker, Cheesecake Cookie, Cherry Cookie, Cocoa Cookie, Cream Puff Cookie, Madeleine Cookie, Melon Soda Cookie, Nameless Cake Hound, Oven Wanderer Cookie, Poison Mushroom Cookie, Schwarzwälder, Skating Queen Cookie, Space Doughnut's Royal Excellence, Strawberry Crepe Cookie, Strawberry Shortcake Cookie, Twizzly Gummy Cookie B Adventurer Cookie, Angel Cookie, Berry Yogurt Cookie, Blueberry Bird, Cheerleader Cookie, Coffee Cookie, Dark Cherry Cookie, Devil Cookie, GingerBrave, GingerBright, Grapevine Cookie, Gumball Cookie, Knight Cookie, Muscle Cookie, Ninja Cookie, Onion Cookie, Princess Cookie, Red Pepper Cookie, Skater Cookie, Strawberry Cookie, Sugar Gnome, Wizard Cookie, Zombie Cookie

How do I get more cookies in Cookie Run: Crumble?

Getting more cookies in the game is quite easy. First, you need to play until you hit level 1-5, when you unlock the gacha menu. Here you can pull one, ten, or 30 times at once using cookie cutters or gems. Doing this will get you either new cookies or copies of ones you already own. If you do get dupes, you can use them to upgrade your existing units.

You can level up the cookie gacha to unlock specific banners for characters like Oven Wanderer Cookie or Milky Way Cookie to narrow down your search and get a fancy SSR-rarity character.