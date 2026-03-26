Calling all GingerBrave and CookieRun fans, if you want a helping hand for yet another sweet adventure, CookieRun: OvenSmash codes are the way to go. Or at least they will be when they become available. We have no doubt you know exactly what to expect from OvenSmash, since it's part of an established franchise you're likely very familiar with, featuring a bunch of cookies that like to fight.

As with any other CookieRun game, we love the number of characters on offer. Yes, GingerBrave is an easy favorite, but we also like Red Velvet Cookie, Cherry Cookie, and the numerous new baked treats debuting in this game. Jerky Cookie is certainly a highlight.

Are there any CookieRun: OvenSmash codes?

No, there aren't any active CookieRun: OvenSmash codes at the moment. However, it's worth noting that there is a way to redeem codes for the game, so it's only a matter of time before some freebies become available. As soon as we spot any codes, we'll add them here.

Beyond helping you get some freebies, we have a CookieRun: OvenSmash tier list ranking all the cookies so you know who's worth your time. We also have a CookieRun: Kingdom codes guide if you're after even more freebies.

How do I redeem CookieRun: OvenSmash codes?

To redeem CookieRun: OvenSmash codes, you need to follow these steps:

Launch CookieRun: OvenSmash

Complete the tutorial

Tap the menu button

Open your settings

Tap account

Copy your DevPlay account ID

Open the official CookieRun: OvenSmash redemption website

Paste your code

Hit Claim rewards

Enjoy your freebie!

What are CookieRun: OvenSmash codes?

Until they become available, it's hard to pin down what CookieRun: OvenSmash codes will give you, but looking at the other CookieRun games, currency, items, and cookies are likely what you can expect. Once Devsisters starts releasing freebies, we'll add them to this guide, so make sure you bookmark it and check back from time to time to avoid missing out.

Is there a CookieRun: OvenSmash Discord?

Of course, there's an official CookieRun: OvenSmash Discord you can join. Beyond being a place to learn the latest news, you also get to meet a bunch of other CookieRun fans, joining a community where you can gush about your favorite characters.

How do I get more CookieRun: OvenSmash codes?

New codes are likely to appear in the Discord server and on the game's various social media channels, but your best bet is to check in with us. We'll be tracking down new CookieRun: OvenSmash codes anyway, so you may as well leave the hard work to us, so you can focus on what's happening in Platter City.

We search for new CookieRun: OvenSmash codes frequently, so make sure you stop by again soon so you don't miss out when they drop.