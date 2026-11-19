Coral Island, a game dethroned only by Hades itself among my most-played titles on Steam, has finally announced its Nintendo Switch 2 launch date. I'm not exaggerating when I say that I didn't truly think this day would ever come. It's been nearly six years since the game's original Kickstarter campaign, four since it entered Early Access, and over 1.6 million dollars raised, but finally, Coral Island will arrive on Switch 2s globally on December 7, 2026.

Coral Island's Kickstarter campaign was huge for its promises to "reimagine the farm sim game", with an original 16 romanceable characters (now upped to 30), and a focus on environmental restoration of the town and surrounding coral reefs. Due to the overwhelming success of the fundraising efforts, the game also has four-person multiplayer, in-game festivals, and an underwater Merfolk kingdom. It's a genuinely incredible game for someone like me, who loves Stardew and Fields of Mistria but wants to experience the world in less of a pixelated style.

Originally, Coral Island was supposed to come out on consoles like the original Switch six months after its release on Steam, and as part of the community, I've seen many people express frustration that their copy of the game has been delayed. This sentiment was in part due to a policy developer Stairway Games implemented, where once the game was pre-ordered on one platform, it couldn't be transferred to another, even though many platforms hadn't got the game. Those who chose the Switch were naturally annoyed.

What we've been given now is a bittersweet solution, as while the game is coming to Nintendo consoles, the original Switch won't get Coral Island at all - it'll only appear for Switch 2 players. While Stairway Games has allowed Switch users to transfer their codes to another platform, I can imagine it's still a disappointment for some who can't afford a Switch 2. No cozy Merfolk adventures in front of the fire for Christmas, I guess.

Don't let this minor controversy put you off picking up a copy. Coral Island boasts a beautiful and rich environment, a unique trash-removing minigame, and a huge community of players that you can connect with to have even more fun. There's a reason I've invested so many hours into this one, and most of this time was before 1.0 even came out - the fully fledged and polished version is even more beautiful. Let us know what you think on the Pocket Tactics Discord server.