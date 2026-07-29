Please stop announcing cozy video games that never get a release date

Over the years, I've realized that my favorite type of games is definitely the cozy ones. You know, the vaguely farm-sim-like ones, the cute ones, ones you can spend 50 hours in on the go or hop in and out of. It even extends to the likes of PowerWash Simulator and Minecraft (on easy mode). Due to this, I've had my eye on new titles all along. The issue is, some of them are stuck in release limbo.

My Steam and Switch wishlists are filled with games that say COMING SOON! and 'to be announced', and it's been that way for years. Multiple years. Not very cozy, is it? It's obviously not just the best cozy games, as there are games like Elder Scrolls VI and GTA VI that have been in purgatory for ages too, but for my own personal reasons, I'm looking at the cute ones.

Witchbrook

Let's kick off with the most obvious one. Do I even need to say it? Where the heck is Witchbrook? The Witchbrook release date is an elusive mystery. It got its first announcement ten years ago now, and then it was scheduled for 2025 on Nintendo Switch 2… now it's 2026, and it's still allegedly releasing soon. This one's been covered ad infinitum, so I won't hover over it, like I wish I could hover on a broom in the cute pixely school sim. Soon. Maybe.

Songs of Glimmerwick

Sticking with the magical theme, there's a music-based game called Songs of Glimmerwick. After checking my Steam Wishlist, it turns out it got added way back in 2022. IGN reported that the game was "coming to PC and consoles in 2023." Well, uh, it's not 2023 anymore, and we sure don't have the game.

In Songs of Glimmerwick, you attend a magical school where you learn to use music to create spells. You can meet the locals in the town, wander the woodlands, and discover all kinds of delightful scenery. There's a demo for the game for you to try, and the most recent update came in June 2026, when it joined Steam Next Fest. Developer Eastshade is still collecting feedback, so we'll see if we get a release date within the year.

Surf Club

Another old soul on my Steam wishlist is Surf Club. I added it in 2023, and there have been no updates since. The game gives me San Junipero vibes, as it's set in a beachy place and follows a girl trying to rekindle an old relationship. She's called Holly, too, so she's automatically cool.

The first trailer debuted five years ago on YouTube, but we don't have much to go on. I look forward to the retro vibes, the cute music and style, and checking it out whenever it may come to fruition. Surf Club is made by a single person - Olivia Haines - so I forgive it taking a while. Just know that I'm excited to jump in.

Haunted Chocolatier

I think I can speak for a big group of people when I say that Haunted Chocolatier needs to hurry up and come out. I trust creator ConcernedApe, and we've had some big Stardew Valley updates (and concerts) in the meantime, but still. Like Augustus Gloop's love for chocolate, I am ravenous.

The game's first announcement came on October 8, 2021. We're nearing five years of waiting patiently for updates, news, and perhaps a Haunted Chocolatier release date. Sadly, nothing yet, but given the unrealistic (maybe, who knows?) expectations that Stardew gave us, the game's gonna take a long time.

For my own selfish wants and needs… please release it already.

Super Zoo Story

This darn game has been on my radar for years. Super Zoo Story is one of those games like Stardew Valley, but with some tweaks. The tweak here is that you run a zoo. Over the years, devs have made some changes (and delays) due to the sheer similarity, as it faced some criticism for its heavy resemblance. It's still very Stardew, though.

But again… where is it? Super Zoo Story got an official trailer in 2022, then a debut devlog in 2024, and apparently a closed alpha test in April of 2026. That's promising, but it's still been a while.

Looking at the associated Kickstarter page, the timeline shows that an alpha and beta test are planned for 2026, with release during the first half of 2027. However, these dates were already pushed back, though the Kickstarter page hasn't been updated to match. I'd like some more news, as would commenters on the game's page - about progress and how it's going, but really, I just hope it releases within the next couple of years.

Floatopia

Did I dream this? I swear, a trailer debuted in 2024 and then… silence. Nothing on socials, nothing in the Discord, nothing from PRs - what happened to Floatopia? Above is the Gamescom Opening Night Live trailer from 2024 for your viewing pleasure, so you can see why I'm excited. Look at it. It's so cute!

Now, though, it's 2026, and there's only ever been one piece of news on the website. No social links, nothing. There haven't even been any social media posts since 2024. There was a PlayStation blog saying the game was coming out in 2025… well, clearly it did not.

That is, in the West, anyway. If you look at the Chinese site - Well! Look at that! There are updates. One, at least: a closed test happened in June. There's nothing after that at the time of writing, but it's more than the Western audience has. Maybe Hoyoverse's very similar Petit Planet is why we've not heard much.

PuffPals: Island Skies

We know the fate of PuffPals, but it's going on the list anyway as a cautionary tale. It's been cancelled. This is due to a lot of reasons, not just that it took a while. There's an entire rabbit hole for you to go down here involving plush orders, a buyout in 2022, store shutdowns, scams - but I'm looking specifically at PuffPals: Island Skies, the game.

There's actually no official confirmation that the game doesn't exist anymore (at least that I can see), but all the Discord mods are gone, as is the entire company behind the game and the plush. The last Kickstarter update was back in May of 2025, and you can see what's happened to the official developer Fluffnest's website, too. Gone but not forgotten, I hope someday someone can resurrect the idea and release it as it's stinking cute.

Thank you for reading my whinefest about not knowing when these games are coming out. I'm sure some of you will agree that these new Switch games need to hurry up, please and thank you, so I can play them and have a wonderful time doing so.