Crab Tycoon codes June 2026

Redeem these new Roblox Crab Tycoon codes for free cash and maybe the odd egg or two.

Crab Tycoon codes: A Roblox character in a red beanie and PT shirt standing on a sandy beach
Daz Skubich Avatar

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Use our Crab Tycoon codes to bolster your bank account as you work your crabs to the bone - or shell - to make a fortune. More money means more crabs, which means more shells, and more money. It's simple!

We look for new Crab Tycoon codes regularly, so bookmark this page and rely on us for all the freebies you could ask for.

Here are all the new Crab Tycoon codes:

  • THANKSFORPLAYING - 95 cash (new!)
  • SANDCASTLE - 190 cash (new!)
  • BESTCRABS - 95 cash

This isn't the only Roblox game with freebies on offer, so head to our list of Roblox codes next for more.

Crab Tycoon codes: A screenshot of the codes box in the settings menu with Pocket Tactics in the slot and a PT logo in the top right corner

How do I redeem Crab Tycoon codes?

Redeeming Crab Tycoon codes is really simple - even a crab could do it! All you have to do is:

  • Open Crab Tycoon in Roblox
  • Tap the Settings cog
  • Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Claim
  • Enjoy your freebies

What are Crab Tycoon codes?

Crab Tycoon codes are special passwords that give you extra boosts to use on your tycoon efforts. These usually come in the form of cold, hard cash, but there's also the possibility of eggs and shells. These codes tend to drop with each new update, so they're pretty frequent, but hard to predict.

Crab Tycoon codes: A screenshot of a Discord server invite with a PT logo in the top right corner

Is there a Crab Tycoon Discord server?

Yes, there is a Crab Tycoon Discord server. You can join the Crab Kingdom by clicking here to read the latest updates, take part in polls, and suggest new features for the game.

How do I get more Crab Tycoon codes?

The best way to get more Crab Tycoon codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. We do all the hard work of finding and verifying new codes while you focus on growing your crustacean army. Code locations are inconsistent, but we usually find them in the game's Discord server and Roblox group.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once and love a few Roblox games, but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They like exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.

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