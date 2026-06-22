Crab Tycoon codes June 2026

Use our Crab Tycoon codes to bolster your bank account as you work your crabs to the bone - or shell - to make a fortune. More money means more crabs, which means more shells, and more money. It's simple!

We look for new Crab Tycoon codes regularly, so bookmark this page and rely on us for all the freebies you could ask for.

Here are all the new Crab Tycoon codes:

THANKSFORPLAYING - 95 cash (new!)

- 95 cash (new!) SANDCASTLE - 190 cash (new!)

- 190 cash (new!) BESTCRABS - 95 cash

This isn't the only Roblox game with freebies on offer, so head to our list of Roblox codes next for more.

How do I redeem Crab Tycoon codes?

Redeeming Crab Tycoon codes is really simple - even a crab could do it! All you have to do is:

Open Crab Tycoon in Roblox

Tap the Settings cog

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Claim

Enjoy your freebies

What are Crab Tycoon codes?

Crab Tycoon codes are special passwords that give you extra boosts to use on your tycoon efforts. These usually come in the form of cold, hard cash, but there's also the possibility of eggs and shells. These codes tend to drop with each new update, so they're pretty frequent, but hard to predict.

Is there a Crab Tycoon Discord server?

Yes, there is a Crab Tycoon Discord server. You can join the Crab Kingdom by clicking here to read the latest updates, take part in polls, and suggest new features for the game.

How do I get more Crab Tycoon codes?

The best way to get more Crab Tycoon codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. We do all the hard work of finding and verifying new codes while you focus on growing your crustacean army. Code locations are inconsistent, but we usually find them in the game's Discord server and Roblox group.