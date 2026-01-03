Craft a Brainrot codes January 2026

As the brainrot craze continues, you need to be more inventive with how you create them - enter Craft a Brainrot codes, which can expand your options a little when it comes to how to make the most profitable little dudes. The possibilities are endless.

The codes offer you an array of ingredients and animals that you can mix together to create your newest brainrot friend, earning you plenty of cash from your Tralalero Tralalas and Ballerina Cappuccinas - or whatever else you might dream up.

Here are all of the new Craft a Brainrot codes:

2026 - one shoes, one tree, one cactus, one fruit, one elephant, and one shark (new!)

RD381ME - two elephants

Magia - one tree

Release - one tree

Craft a Brainrot is just one experience that has Roblox codes to redeem - make sure you redeem the goodies from all of your favorite Roblox games.

How do I redeem Craft a Brainrot codes?

Fortunately, it's super easy to redeem codes for this game, but we're still going to walk you through it anyway, just in case you're lost. You can follow these steps:

Launch Craft a Brainrot on Roblox

Open the shop menu - to be clear, this is different from 'buy' at the top, and will be a red shopping basket

Hit the green 'codes' tab at the top of the shop menu

Enter your code and press 'verify'

The game will list your rewards below if you have been successful!

Why aren't my Craft a Brainrot codes working?

There could be a number of reasons why your codes are failing you. Firstly, check that you've copied it correctly. Sometimes people accidentally leave a space before or after the text, so make sure you haven't done that. If you've checked all of this, then the code may have expired. We update this page regularly to make sure this doesn't happen, so come back again soon.

How do I get more Craft a Brainrot codes?

As of yet, the developer doesn't have a consistent drop schedule for codes, so it's down to a bit of luck. However, based on previous drops, you can expect them to appear around the holidays or when the game is updated. Many other developers release codes when their game has hit a certain number of likes or visits, so that's an option here, too.

The best way to find codes is to bookmark this page and come back often, as we'll be giving you the latest. We check for codes regularly and let you know which ones have expired, so it seems like simple math to us.

Is there a Craft a Brainrot Discord server?

Yes, there is, and you can join it here. Chat with other players, get updates straight from the developer, and participate in fun polls and sweet giveaways. You can also point out bugs the dev may have missed, and suggest your ideas for the game.