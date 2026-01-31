Craft Anime codes January 2026

Ever wondered what it's like to roam around with your favorite manga heroes? What about sending them into battle to defend your territory? Craft Anime gives you all of that and more in spades. As you'll know, unlocking more characters needs elements, and that means cash is important. Luckily, we can help with our list of Craft Anime codes.

Similar to other Roblox experiences, cash is the main currency available in Craft Anime. The game's developer, SGR Studios, hands out rewards to players for free, so we're rounding up everything you can get in-game right now.

Craft Anime codes

Here are all the new Craft Anime codes:

CraftAnime - 5k cash (new!)

- 5k cash (new!) UPDATE2 - 10k cash

- 10k cash Celestial - 5k cash

- 5k cash Welcome - 1.5k cash

How do I redeem Craft Anime codes?

Thankfully, redeeming your Craft Anime codes is really easy. All you need to do is follow these easy instructions.

Boot up Craft Anime in Roblox

Tap the 'shop' basket button on the right side of your screen

Scroll down to the 'codes' box

Input your code

Redeem your rewards

How can I get more Craft Anime codes?

Need more Craft Anime codes? The easiest way to get more rewards is by coming back to our list. Bookmark it, share this page with your friends, and come back soon, as we'll be keeping an eye out for new rewards as fresh updates land in-game.

Is there a Craft Anime Discord server?

Yes, there is a Craft Anime Discord server. Run by SGR Studios, Roblox players can enter this server to find other players or to find out when the developer is releasing new updates. Here's how you can join it:

Use this Craft Anime Discord link

Accept the Discord server invitation

You're now part of the Craft Anime server

Why are my Craft Anime codes not working?

Is your Craft Anime code not working? Make sure to copy a code from the active list above and paste it directly into the game. If that doesn't solve the issue, the code may have expired.