Sorry, Crash Bandicoot 5 allegedly canned as dev debunks Spyro rumors

Crash Bandicoot 5 won’t be appearing on Nintendo Switch anytime soon, as the game’s status is revealed alongside new Spyro game rumors.

Crash 4: It's About Time Crash Bandicoot: On the Run 

The world needs Crash Bandicoot 5, doesn’t it? At least we think so, given how good Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is. However, if you’re hoping to see the iconic franchise return, it isn’t looking good. Former Toys for Bob illustrator and character designer Nicholas Kole reveals that a Crash Bandicoot sequel had been pitched, while dispelling recent rumors that a new Spyro game is on the cards.

According to the Phoenix Labs principal concept artist, Kole expresses in a recent social media thread that “our canceled project of the last 3 years is officially, truly dead as of today (internal attempts to save it failed), and the embargo on the whole body of portfolio work has been lifted.” With Kole’s work on the Spyro and Crash Bandicoot franchises noted by fans, many Switch game players are asking the fabled question: ‘Was it a new Spyro game?’. Well, sadly not, as Kole clarifies that a sequel to one of the best Crash Bandicoot games ever almost came to fruition.

To clear up the confusion regarding Spyro’s status, Kole says, “I’m sorry folks, it’s not Spyro. I didn’t mean to give the fandom a heart attack.” The most recent Spyro entry came in the form of the excellent Spyro Reignited Trilogy, an essential platform game collection for anyone’s collection. However, like Crash Bandicoot, word on a fresh installment has remained exceptionally light.

Regarding the ill-fated Crash Bandicoot 4 follow-up, Kole teases that “some day folks will hear about the Crash [Bandicoot] 5 that never was, and it’s gonna break hearts.” Kole’s focus has been funneled into ‘Project Dragon’ over the last three years, a brand-new IP that he believes “if you’ve ever liked anything I’ve done, you’d have loved this one.”

With Toys For Bob becoming an independent studio earlier this year and finally leaving the machine-like nature of Call of Duty games behind, its next game is confirmed to be a wholly original premise. Following the sunsetting of Crash Bandicoot On The Run and last year’s woeful Crash Team Rumble, it isn’t looking good for fans. We’ll always have the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, though.

