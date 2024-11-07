We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

The Nintendo Switch 2 needs this infamous Crash Bandicoot game

It's been 24 years since the release of the last exclusive Crash Bandicoot game, and it should make a comeback on the Nintendo Switch 2.

Crash Bash Nintendo Switch 2: Crash Bandicoot running forward holding a Nintendo Switch in front of key art for Crash Bash
Kayleigh Partleton's Avatar

Published:

Crash 4: It's About Time 

I bet the first character you think of when it comes to party games is Mario. It doesn’t matter who you are or even whether you like to party with the Italian Plumber and his pals; Mario has been hosting these shindigs since 1998 to the delight of players around the world. Well, what if I told you that we don’t need another gathering with Mario (even if we will most definitely get one) but that we need to bust some moves and play some minigames with a wumpa-loving marsupial instead? The Nintendo Switch 2 needs Crash Bash.

Crash Bash first burst onto the scene 24 years ago today, releasing in North America on November 7, 2000, and coming to Europe a few weeks later on November 29. If you ask me, it’s still one of the best party games you can play, a sentiment the masses likely don’t share, given the bashing the game has received over the years, but if there’s one thing the world can’t get enough of these days it’s nostalgia, and the fifth oldest Crash Bandicoot game has that in spades.

Perhaps the biggest problem Crash, Cortex, and the gang faced was being compared to the Mario Party games and lacking originality. However, I think it’s a good time. The characters are great (Koala Kong is my boy), and I really enjoy most of the 28 minigames on offer. I miss the days of Polar Push. Knocking my opponents off the ice and watching them turn to ice was pretty satisfying. I also have to give a nod to the Ballistix and Pogo Pandemonium minigames, which were equally as fun, albeit very competitive.

There’s a good chance you might not know what these minigames are if you didn’t own a PlayStation, as Crash Bash is a PS exclusive – the last Crash Bandicoot game to be, with every subsequent entry appearing on multiple platforms. This is just another reason that Crash Bash needs to be on the Nintendo Switch 2. It’s a classic party game that has a limited audience.

YouTube Thumbnail

Plus, the most recent Crash Bandicoot game, Crash Team Rumble, though also a party game, is absent from Nintendo’s current console, so it’s high time Switch players got in on the action. Mario’s games are great, but so are Crash’s adventures, and he has much better dance moves.

If you want to get together with Crash and the gang for a party on a Nintendo console right now, you’re only hope is Crash Boom Bang, though even I’ll admit that isn’t one of the best DS games you can play – it has 37 on Metacritic for a reason.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, Dark Souls, Monopoly Go, Dead by Daylight, or FNAF, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox giveaways or testing out the latest OnePlus and the best gaming phones. For more of her words, head to The Loadout and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.