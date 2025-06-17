The official social media account for Crash Bandicoot has announced that Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled has sold over ten million copies since its launch in 2019. The kart racer is a remaster of the original Crash Team Racing from 1999, with elements from other Crash Bandicoot racing games mixed in.

While Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled hitting ten million sales worldwide is a huge achievement, and the title is one of the best Crash Bandicoot games on the Nintendo Switch, if not of all time, it's clear that this social post was the series' attempt to hop on Mario Kart World's hype. As one of the only Nintendo Switch 2 launch titles that isn't a port or a remaster, the new Mario game is all anyone in gaming can talk about right now. If you've read our glowing Mario Kart World review, you'll know why.

Everyone loves kart racing games, so it's no surprise that over six years, the CTR remaster is the second-biggest-selling Crash Bandicoot game of all time, with the first being Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, which reached 20 million sales in 2024. However, no matter how much certain members of the Pocket Tactics team love Crash (I'm looking at you, Kayleigh), he just doesn't have the same cultural foothold as Mario does in 2025.

It's only been a few weeks since Mario Kart World's release date, and we don't have a lot of concrete data to use for comparison, but Famitsu reported that in its first week, the new Switch game sold 782,566 copies in Japan alone. Considering the staggering initial Nintendo Switch 2 sales figures and the available Mario Kart World bundles, this number is likely to skyrocket. If we look even further back, 2017's Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has sold over 68 million copies in eight years despite being confined to a single console. This figure climbs to over 76 million when you factor in the sales of the original Wii U game.

Despite the odds being stacked against Crash's kart racer, it's clear from the comments on the official post that there's a dedicated fan base who want to see this game thrive. One of Nitro-Fueled's main drawbacks is that it's locked at 30 FPS as it's a game for the PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Fans are calling for a 60 FPS update, PC port, and even next-gen patches to breathe new life into this beloved multiplayer game.

Congratulations to the Crash Bandicoot team on achieving this incredible milestone. Hopefully, Crash Team Racing will continue to find success on new platforms, and maybe one day we'll even get Crash Bash on the Switch 2. Is that asking for too much? We don't think so.