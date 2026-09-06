I want to love Crazy Taxi: World Tour, but playing it just isn't crazy enough

I'll admit it: I'm not a huge fan of The Offspring. Hearing All I Want, though, activates neurons in my brain that make me want to do one thing: drive. That's great the first time you hear it, but the thing about the Crazy Taxi: World Tour demo at Gamescom is that it only has about four or five songs. After my half-hour preview, I can safely say I've heard enough of that song to keep me sated for the next year.

Jokes aside, I went into Sega's latest Crazy Taxi offering fairly excited. I made sure it was one of my first appointments at Gamescom, coming right after my Alien: Isolation 2 preview. What better way to soothe my Xenomorph terrors than with a few cab fares? However, it pains me to say that Crazy Taxi: World Tour isn't quite the long-awaited return I hoped it would be - at least not right now.

To be clear, this is an early version of the new Switch game. Sega doesn't have a concrete release date yet, and closed-network tests are underway, so the company isn't ready to release this thing anytime soon. The state of Crazy Taxi: World Tour during my demo makes that clear. NPCs are close to haunting my dreams, with stiff faces and stilted animations. Textures don't look quite as sharp as they could, and frame drops are frequent. I didn't get to sample the Nintendo Switch 2 version here, instead playing on a PC setup with an Xbox Series controller - a fairly common practice at Gamescom.

It's a rough-around-the-edges slice of the game, but surely the gameplay itself can set those issues aside? The demo is all about Crazy Rush mode, and driving around in Alex's cab feels great when it comes to turning, drifting, and coming to a stop. It doesn't take long to pick up the simple control scheme. Within a minute or so, I'm drifting around the demo's Germany map, which feels fitting considering Gamescom's home in Cologne. The map is dotted with beer gardens, historical architecture, and lavish town squares. Beyond them, a stretch of the autobahn takes me to a mini metropolis.

The sheer scale of the map is a far cry from San Francisco in the original Dreamcast game and definitely worlds away from the linear version in arcade cabinets. There's no doubt that Sega is going for the 'bigger means better' approach. However, I find that approach a detriment to World Tour's flow. It's bewildering just how much downtime there is. You see, you're free to just drive around if you want. World Tour doesn't impose a timer on you from the get-go to find a fare.

When you do find a fare, it's hard to chain them together satisfyingly. In the older games, nothing mattered except getting to that next person and considering which fares your momentum could take you to. World Tour oddly feels like the antithesis of that. For a game that wants you to race around in the world's most impossibly agile taxi, I never truly feel a thrilling sense of speed. Pulling fares together should feel like an all-or-nothing joyride.

Along the way, various side quests pop up around the map. These can range from delivering pizzas and collecting recycling to helping the local stuntman catapult himself into the air. The latter objective shows flashes of that gonzo Crazy Taxi spirit, but those moments are few and far between. Now, maybe I'm being harsh. After all, this is a very early-days version of the game.

But at face value so far, Crazy Taxi: World Tour has me worried more than anything. If this is how Sega is approaching its revival projects, then I dread to think how a potential OutRun sequel will turn out in this day and age. Of course, these worries only get worse when you consider Sega's use of generative AI in the conceptual design process. However, series creator Kenji Kanno clarified to Kotaku that the game contains no AI assets and that Sega used the technology purely for ideation.

I'm not ready to write Crazy Taxi: World Tour off just yet. The core driving feels good, the map, if too big, has plenty of personality, and those occasional bursts of ridiculous side activities show that Sega still understands some of what makes Crazy Taxi so memorable. My concern is whether World Tour can turn those ingredients into the frantic, constantly moving arcade experience that made the series special in the first place. Right now, though, I left my cab feeling more cautious than crazy.

Are you looking forward to Crazy Taxi: World Tour? Let us know over on the Pocket Tactics Discord server.