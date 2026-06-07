Crazy Taxi World Tour brings The Offspring and angry fares to Nintendo Switch 2

Sega shows off the new Crazy Taxi game during the Xbox Games Showcase.

Crazy Taxi World Tour: An image of Alex in his cab.
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Crazy Taxi World Tour Nintendo Switch 
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It's been far too long since I heard The Offspring's All I Want over the frantic roads of Crazy Taxi. I feared we'd never feel such glory again, but Sega is delivering the goods at the Xbox Games Showcase. Crazy Taxi World Tour is the first entry in the series in over 20 years. And guess what? It's coming to Nintendo Switch 2.

There's no Crazy Taxi World Tour release date yet, but the racing game's first trailer confirms it'll launch in 2027. While I assumed it'd be released on your usual platforms, seeing the Nintendo Switch 2 logo appear at the end is quite the treat. According to Sega, World Tour is a "new high-octane adventure, follow Axel as he chases down the mysterious masked villains who stole his beloved taxi."

As you can expect, it's all about racing across town as fast and as ridiculously as possible, with some exceptional tunes blasting through your speakers. Sega says players will "tackle extreme missions around the world all while earning some crazy money." That's all I need. No nonsense. Just taking fares and getting glares from my customers.

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We don't get much insight into what locations other than San Francisco we're going to in World Tour, nor do we see any mentions of game modes, but I'd like to think we'll have the likes of Crazy Box and Arcade Rules return. Something is thrilling about the constraints Arcade Rules put you under.

It reminds me a lot of the OutRun series - another goldmine that Sega needs to start chipping away at. The last entry in the Crazy Taxi franchise was Crazy Taxi 3: High Roller, which launched all the way back in 2003! Yeah, there's been a free mobile game since then, but I'm not going to count that.

Let us know what you're thinking about Crazy Taxi World Tour in the Pocket Tactics Discord server.

Sam joined Pocket Tactics in July 2024, following his initial role at The Loadout. You can also find his byline on articles for NME, Inverse, Turtle Beach, and Dexerto. It’s safe to say he’s put his degrees in creative media and journalism to good use. Since becoming a games journalist, Sam has attended industry events such as Gamescom, attended hands-on previews for major triple-A games, and spoken to some of the biggest developers in the world. While he'll happily try anything Roblox throws at him, Sam is an FPS game fiend. Whether that’s securing the Cash Out in The Finals or grinding for camos in Call of Duty Mobile, Sam's there. He’s also partial to a Jam Stage boogie in Fortnite on his Asus ROG Ally.

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