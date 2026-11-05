Criminal Simulator codes November 2026

Redeem these new Criminal Simulator codes to get free cash, because you don’t get enough by only stealing.

Criminal Simulator codes: a person stood in front of an open gate
Kayleigh Partleton Avatar

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Look, we're not here to tell you and your crew how to do your thing, but we have some experience on the streets, too, and there's no question that even the most hardened thugs need Criminal Simulator codes sometimes.

It's not as easy as it looks to rob people and outrun the police, but it sure is a lot of fun - unless your loot isn't worth as much as you think. That can be disappointing, but maybe that's what we deserve as criminals.

Here are all the new Criminal Simulator codes:

  • POLICE - 1.5k cash

Check out our Roblox codes page to get more freebies.

Criminal Simulator codes: a code redemption screen

How do I redeem Criminal Simulator codes?

Here's how to redeem codes in Criminal Simulator:

  • Open Criminal Simulator on Roblox
  • Tap the codes button
  • Enter your code
  • Hit redeem
  • Enjoy your freebie!

What are Criminal Simulator codes?

These codes tend to give you extra cash, because stealing from unsuspecting victims just isn't lucrative enough. There's no clear pattern for when to expect new codes, but many developers hand them out to celebrate updates, events, and milestones, so bookmark this page and check back when you can to avoid missing out on anything.

Is there a Criminal Simulator Discord?

Of course there's a Criminal Simulator Discord; where else are you supposed to find crewmates to organize heists with? You can also learn the latest news before other players, making it a great community to be part of.

How do I get more Criminal Simulator codes?

We often search for new codes and put them here in one handy place, so you don't have to waste time digging through hundreds of messages on the game's social media channels and Discord server. However, if you're some sort of masochist and enjoy the torture of looking at a bunch of posts, don't let us stop you.

You now know all of the new Criminal Simulator codes. Check back again soon for more.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, DBD, or FNAF, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox giveaways or testing out the latest OnePlus and the best gaming phones. For more of her words, head to PCGamesN, The Loadout, and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.