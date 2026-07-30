Welcome back PlayStation icon Croc 2, your remaster fills me with joy

It's finally happening. In April last year, I got to live my best nostalgic life with the release of a remaster of Croc: Legend of the Gobbos, something I'd longed for since the likes of Crash and Spyro started getting modern makeovers of their original trilogies. But I couldn't help but wonder where Croc 2 was; why didn't it come as a bundle? I no longer care, as Argonaut Games has revealed Croc 2: Kingdom of the Gobbos, a remaster of the highly underrated sequel.

While the 1999 game is called Croc 2, it was originally supposed to be Croc 2: Kingdom of the Gobbos, hence the new name. This game warms my heart, as you follow Croc on an adventure to find his family, traveling to the mainland to experience even more fun platforming levels. If you check out my Croc: Legend of the Gobbos Switch review, you'll see just how deep-seated my love for the crocodile is.

Beyond all the jumping from the original, you get to use hang gliders, race around in cars, and ride minecarts. It's a really good time, and I highly recommend it, especially if giving Baron Dante a beating in the first game wasn't enough for you. In fact, the villain has a few words about Kingdom of the Gobbos.

"Being resurrected by an army of sycophantic Dantinis wasn't on my bingo card, but it worked. That irksome crocodile ruined my last plan, so this time it's personal!" You know what, Baron, it wasn't on my 2026 bingo card either, but I very much look forward to kicking your butt again with my beloved Croc.

Thankfully, it doesn't look like we need to wait too long to join Croc once more, as Argonaut Games is targeting a Q4 2026 release, and you can expect more details about the date and physical editions later this year. I'll most definitely keep an eye out and let you know about any updates.

For now, we can all celebrate in knowing that the remaster is coming and that everyone can enjoy it, as Kingdom of the Gobbos is due to launch on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.