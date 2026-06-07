Bloober Team confirms Cronos: Lazarus, and yes, it's going to be disgusting

If you thought you'd escaped all that gloopy, gnarly grossness from Bloober Team, then think again. Following the success of its horror hit Cronos: The New Dawn last year, we now have our first look at what's next. Cronos: Lazarus puts us in the shoes of The Warden, and as you likely expect, things are going to get bloody very quickly.

Lazarus picks up the action from where Cronos: The New Dawn left us just eight months ago. However, it isn't an entirely new Switch game. This is a fresh DLC for Bloober Team's horror title, as the studio expresses, "Cronos: Lazarus is a brutal new chapter to the Cronos: The New Dawn story. Step into the boots of the Warden and experience a faster, more aggressive style of combat as you fight to complete a mission the Collective must never uncover."

Compared to the base game, Bloober Team promises more aggressive gameplay, different locations, and a whole new set of abilities and weapons to use. "This expansion lets you experience what it means to be one of the Collective's elite agents," the developer adds. Lazarus is all about faster gameplay, rather than getting hung up on the perils of merging enemies.

While there's no concrete launch date, we do know it'll be coming to Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in fall 2026. Story details are mostly under wraps, but Bloober Team teases that The Warden is "isolated in the Terminal and severed from the Collective. He devotes every waking moment to awakening a lost Essence he refuses to let fade. Your sanctuary, however, has been compromised. A new kind of hunter has been deployed with one directive: to find and eliminate you."

Speaking to Bloober Team's narrative designer, Grzegorz Like, at Gamescom last year, he told us that he "went nuts" when he found out Cronos would be heading to the Nintendo Switch 2. In a good way, of course. While Cronos: The New Dawn is definitely full of guts, Like told us that "it's not a gore fest, you know […] we want pretty horrors. We want them to be aesthetically pleasing and interesting."

In Kayleigh Partleton's Cronos: The New Dawn review, she says that "Cronos: The New Dawn is an excellent horror game that might just qualify as one of the best Switch games to release in 2025. The story is mysterious and intriguing, keeping you guessing all throughout the game. Then, there are the monsters, whose lack of variety doesn't hinder the quality of their design. Cronos is a tense experience that can test even the most seasoned survival horror veteran."

Will you be checking out Cronos: Lazarus? Let us know over in the Pocket Tactics Discord server.