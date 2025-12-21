Crossfire Legends codes December 2025

When it comes to shooters, you shouldn't underestimate the legacy of Crossfire Legends. With a long history of pleasing PC players, you can finally take it on the road with you. The good news is that Crossfire Legends codes can make your battles even more rewarding, thanks to freebies that'll make your squad jealous.

That's because there are cosmetics, weapons, charms, and heaps of diamonds to get your hands on. Why bother grinding away when you can claim them with a code? Keep on scrolling and can see what's on offer.

Crossfire Legends codes

Here are all the new Crossfire Legends codes:

VNGM1TPKNH - 99 diamonds and one MOS charm

- 99 diamonds and one MOS charm VNGM2ZDTHQ - one Gold Grenade and one Ashling Doll

- one Gold Grenade and one Ashling Doll VNGM3TRVAR - one ultimate silver M4A1 and 500 diamonds

- one ultimate silver M4A1 and 500 diamonds VNGM4DYCKG - one Steyr TMP-Demon and 500 diamonds

- one Steyr TMP-Demon and 500 diamonds VNGM5YEEKZ - one M14EBR-Neon, one Kukri-Bumblebee, and 1k diamonds

- one M14EBR-Neon, one Kukri-Bumblebee, and 1k diamonds VNGM6ASFMU - one Immortal Dragon Desert Eagle, one Gold Black Dragon AK47, and 2k diamonds

If you're still itching for some decent shooters to play, then our list of the best FPS games has got you covered.

How do I redeem Crossfire Legends codes?

Redeeming your Crossfire Legends codes may seem somewhat confusing, but don't worry, we can steer you in the right direction. Here's how to get your rewards.

Open the Crossfire Legends redemption page

Enter your user ID and tap 'Crossfire Legends'

Input your code

Claim your gifts

How can I get more Crossfire Legends codes?

If you need more codes for Crossfire Legends, you can bookmark this page and check back in with us soon. We're always checking to see if there are fresh rewards, so it's always worth coming back to see if any new gifts are available.

Is there a Crossfire Legends Discord server?

Yes, there is a Crossfire Legends Discord server. Level Infinite runs this server, and it's ideal if you're looking for players to squad up with.

Tap this Crossfire Legends Discord link

Accept the invitation to join

You're now part of the Crossfire Legends server

What are Crossfire Legends codes in Roblox?

Crossfire Legends codes are used to claim free cosmetics, such as weapon skins, charms, or currency, such as diamonds. While you can play the game to earn skins and unlock new weapons, claiming codes makes it easier.

Why are my Crossfire Legends codes not working?

To ensure your Crossfire Legends codes are working, copy and paste a code from the list above. If that doesn't work, the code may have expired. Make sure you're getting a code from the active section.