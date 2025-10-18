Crossfire: Legends pre-registration opens, but I'm on day 1,599 of asking where Valorant mobile is

I'm going to start with a couple of general rules for polite conversation. One, never ask someone their age, and two, never ask a Valorant fan when Valorant mobile is coming out. I'm serious, it's a sore topic. Delta Force publisher Tencent is clearly busy, though… reviving the popular 2007 FPS gem, Crossfire. Yes, Crossfire is making another comeback, and there's finally something to look forward to in Crossfire: Legends, a mobile-exclusive take on the acclaimed shooter.

Following Crossfire: Legends' initial announcement in July, pre-registration is now open for FPS game lovers in Southeast Asia. It's okay, I'm not jealous about that at all. For the rest of the world hoping to get a slice of the action, you'll need to wait for developer Smilegate to roll out localization in your country. Tencent giveth and taketh away, I guess. A 5v5 FPS search and destroy game, Crossfire: Legends' setup and trailer places it roughly halfway between Counter Strike and Valorant in my mind.

While the maps and utility look quite CS:GO adjacent with generally more stripped back visuals, the characters and skins in the trailer make it a little more colorful, something for which Valorant is famous. The game shares one common thread with Riot Games' hit shooter, though: it's in a similar kind of hellish limbo to Valorant mobile. The game is also available in one region right now, with no word on the global release. There may be good news on this front, though.

Head of Valorant esports Leo Faria is teasing changes to the VCT system I saw in-person at VCT Paris, tempting us with "the next era of the sport" in 2027, with a VCT that has "more events and more variety of competition". To me, this seems like Valorant is finally gearing up for its mobile launch - yippee! Hopefully, it'll then find its footing in esports, something that intrigues me as an idea. Maybe it's my time to shine.

In the meantime, there are some goodies to claim if you're heading into Crossfire: Legends. Let's break down what you can expect:

500K Pre-registrations - 100 Diamonds

1000K Pre-registrations - 200 Diamonds

1500K Pre-registrations - 300 Diamonds and M4A1 'Ultimate Silver'

2000K Pre-registrations - 500 Diamonds and Desert Eagle 'Fire Dragon'

3000K Pre-registrations - 1000 Diamonds and AK47-Gold 'Black Dragon'

According to mobile gaming scooper 'Dramic', Crossfire: Legends is supposedly targeting a December 2025 launch. If you're in the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, or Malaysia and want to pre-register for Crossfire: Legends, you can do so here for Apple and here for Android.

If you need a little boost hardware-wise to play, we have picks for the best gaming phones in time for the looming presence of Black Friday.