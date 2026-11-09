This Chrono Trigger-inspired SLG game wants to "stand out" from its competitors

I'd be lying if I said simulation strategy games were at the top of my most-played games list, but recent mobile release Crownstone Survival might just change that. The team at Proxima Beta uses the nostalgia of top-down RPGs and their distinct pixel art styles to bring a completely fresh take to the genre, and it just might hook me.

In Crownstone Survival, you play as Galahad, a young boy with a face just like the late King Arthur's who must save Avalon by undoing a centuries-old curse and unpetrifying the heroes of the realm. While most simulation games have you build up your settlement so that you can conquer others or defend from attacks, Galahad's quest to rebuild Avalon has an end goal, making it play out much more like an RPG. While I tested out the game during my time at the Tencent offices, I felt that this narrative reasoning for all of my actions helped me to connect with the game in a way I haven't been able to before in the genre.

As you might have guessed, the story and setting are both loosely based on Arthurian legends, and the Proxima Beta team told me that this is because, when they started making the game, they thought, "it might be a little difficult if we made the whole story based on nothing without any references." So, Crownstone Survival uses characters like King Arthur and the knights of the Round Table, but also draws from other fairy tales to tell an original story.

Crownstone Survival's pixel art style and top-down perspective truly are the biggest selling points in a pretty homogeneous genre. The team told me, "We think it might stand out and maybe become a little bit distinguished" when competing with games like Rise of Kingdoms, Whiteout Survival, and Age of Empires Mobile that all share a smooth, 3D-rendered aesthetic, and play in landscape mode with an isometric overhead camera. That's not the only reason for the aesthetic choice, though.

"We really like that kind of style," one developer said, mentioning how the whole team grew up playing RPGs on the Game Boy and Game Boy Advance, and took inspiration from some of the best RPGs ever, like Chrono Trigger and Dragon Quest. I noted during my time playing Crownstone Survival that the church in the town reminded me of the Dragon Quest series, but some of the monster designs were closer to the characters you could summon in Scribblenauts on the DS, possibly thanks to their paper doll-style animation.

The resurgence of pixel art in gaming also factored into the team's decision-making. The devs expressed that, "pixel games have gone viral, like in the last two or three years, especially [games like] Vampire Survivors." So, Crownstone Survival's unique art direction serves to set it apart from the crowd, evoke the same kind of nostalgia in its players that the devs have for old-school RPGs, and maybe help it to see the same kind of success as other low-res games. There's also the added plus that it makes the game more accessible to people with budget gaming phones, as the team told me, "You can run like 60 FPS on relatively low-requirement devices."

As a free mobile game, I had to ask about Crownstone Survival's monetization plans. These kinds of games usually offer purchases for building speed-ups, but the gacha element also leaves room for character skins and other cosmetic products. One developer explained, "I think it would be kind of a mixture of both. You can speed up and buy the cosmetics if you want, but we also care a lot about the free-to-play players' experience. We'll try to make the experience of free-to-play players as good as possible."

Crownstone Survival launched in late October 2026 in most regions, but if you're still waiting, you can pre-register for the full release in your region on the official website for both iOS and Android devices. Even if simulation strategy games aren't to your usual taste, I would recommend giving this one a go when it launches in your region, as it might change your mind.