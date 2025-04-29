Square Enix's classic JRPG Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth is returning to the small screen thanks to Crunchyroll Game Vault's Ani-May campaign. Lenneth is just the first of a group of games launching on the platform over the coming month as part of the streaming service's celebration.

Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth is a Norse-themed JRPG that originally released 26 years ago on the PlayStation, under the name Valkyrie Profile. Square Enix later ported it to the PSP in 2006, adding its subtitle and beginning this game's handheld journey. Lenneth's journey briefly appeared on mobile back in 2018, but now it's back for good as part of the Crunchyroll Game Vault.

Of course, this isn't the only awesome title heading to the service this Ani-May – the iconic horror game Corpse Party is returning to mobile, which is a must-play for fans of the Danganronpa games. Shogun Showdown, a pixel art roguelike inspired by some of the best mobile card games, is making its mobile debut with both touchscreen controls and controller support.

It's not just anime games on Crunchyroll Game Vault, either. You can kick back and relax with The Star Names EOS' cozy puzzling, or live out your dream alchemist life in Moonstone Island, a game like Stardew Valley but with some creature-collection thrown in. There's something for everyone in the library, and it all comes with access to thousands of popular anime series ad-free.

If you're interested in Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth or any of the other mobile games included in the Crunchyroll Game Vault, be sure to grab a free trial. You might just find your new favorite cozy game or visual novel game.