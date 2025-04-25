Crunchyroll Game Vault - how to get started for free with the anime games app

Crunchyroll is well-respected in the anime world, providing plenty of popular shows from Eastern Asia, including Japan, but you’d be forgiven for not knowing about Crunchroll Game Vault. A mobile-centric subscription offering plenty of brilliant mobile games, Game Vault is Crunchyroll’s take on a Game Pass-style service, though that’s practically where the comparison ends, as there are a lot of reasons why this could be your new favorite selection of anime games.

If you have experience downloading free mobile games from your Netflix or Apple Arcade subscription, Crunchyroll Game Vault shouldn’t sound unfamiliar. A variety of games can be found within the Crunchyroll app, promoted on the home page, which you then click on and download from your phone’s app store. But here’s everything else you need to know about this service.

What is Crunchyroll’s Game Vault?

Imagine you’re watching a fantastic anime series, and you want to follow it up with a gaming experience of equal quality. Well, that’s exactly what Crunchyroll’s Game Vault gives you. Alongside the countless shows available through the app, Crunchyroll offers a bunch of games with the Mega Fan and Ultimate Fan subscriptions, which means you don’t need to pay for another subscription, thankfully.

That means, besides the usual Crunchyroll benefits at these tiers – such as a large collection of anime, offline viewing, and watching on multiple devices – you’ll get access to a growing library of games for your phone. It’s best seen as an addition to your existing (or new) subscription to Crunchyroll, as opposed to a dedicated videogames service, though this could easily change as the library continues to grow.

How to install Game Vault

Crunchyroll’s Game Vault isn’t a separate app (technically). In fact, the library is visible on the homepage of Crunchyroll, and you can simply select a game, download it on your iPhone or Android device, and start playing. Alternatively, you can find Crunchyroll’s publisher page on the Google Play Store and App Store to see the list of mobile games they’ve added.

How to find Game Vault log in

You don’t need to log into a different app to play Crunchyroll’s Game Vault titles. So long as you’re logged in to your Crunchyroll account and you’ve got the app downloaded, you can see all of the latest games on the service.

If you decide to download a game through your respective app store, you may be prompted to log in to play the game, as it requires an ongoing subscription. All you need to do is log in with your existing Crunchyroll account details, and you’ll be able to start playing the best mobile games the app has to offer.

How much does Crunchyroll Game Vault cost?

Crunchyroll’s Game Vault doesn’t cost anything on its own. Instead, it’s part of the Mega Fan or Ultimate Fan tiers of Crunchyroll’s subscription, meaning you’ll have to pay $11.99 / £5.99 or $15.99 per month for each tier, respectively (Ultimate Fan isn’t available in the US).

While there’s plenty of variety through Game Vault, fans of anime games will particularly love the service. However, if you’re looking for those or want some anime shows to watch, this is an excellent addition to the amazing library of shows that Crunchyroll already offers (and continues to add to).

If you’re wondering whether it’s worth subscribing to Crunchyroll or not, you can always use the seven-day free trial to test the service out. That way, if you don’t enjoy it (although I’m sure you will), you can cancel without paying anything.

What are the best Game Vault games?

There are plenty of games worth playing in Crunchyroll’s library of Game Vault titles, and fortunately, there are no gacha games here either. However, there are some that I think are worth playing as soon as you get a subscription, so here are the best options:

Tengami

If you’re a fan of games with unique visuals and an unparalleled atmosphere, Tengami is one to play. Taking place inside a Japanese pop-up book, with ancient fairytales brought to life inside this gorgeous book, you’ll need to solve a variety of puzzles as you flip, fold, and slide parts of the world to progress through this tantalizing adventure. On top of all that, it also has a fantastic soundtrack by legendary composer David Wise, of Donkey Kong Country fame.

Victory Heat Rally

One of the best racing games around, Victory Heat Rally will give you a turbocharged arcade racer with breakneck speeds. Turn up the radio to listen to a fantastic soundtrack as you race against other drivers in some intense, fast-paced laps around the tracks. Gorgeous, stylish environments make for beautiful visuals, but don’t get caught staring at the scenery. The retro aesthetic is very charming, but the real appeal lies in the tight controls that make for a very satisfying driving experience.

Blossom Tales 2

One of the best games like Zelda, Blossom Tales 2, though a sequel to the 2017 original, is a completely standalone adventure with an aesthetic and gameplay style that’s just like The Minish Cap and A Link Between Worlds. You play as a young girl called Lily, who must save her brother from the antagonist by journeying through haunted forests, charming towns, and other mysterious regions in this spectacular single-player game.

As a unique twist, the whole thing has a framing device that sees an old man telling his granddaughter (also named Lily) the story, which ends up impacting the action in fun ways. It’s a light-hearted and fun experience with unexpected depths that makes Crunchyroll’s Game Vault worth it alone.

Steins;Gate

If you’re looking for something a little slower, but just as engaging as the other games I’ve mentioned, Steins;Gate is a gripping visual novel that makes for one of my favorite sci-fi games. Following a group of tech-savvy students, they discover that they can change the past via mail using a modified microwave. However, things quickly get out of control, as they become wrapped up in a conspiracy. Not only is the storyline a very clever one, but it’s also incredibly moving.

Crypt of the NecroDancer

A unique blend of rhythm and roguelike games, Crypt of the NecroDancer sees you battle it out with familiar dungeon enemies like skeletons, zombies, and dragons, but you have to move to the beat with every step you take. There are 15 unique playable characters to choose from, as a banging soundtrack dominates each attempt at the dungeon, while a variety of out-of-tune puns will keep you laughing. It’s one of those games that’ll easily keep you hooked for hours with the thought process of “just one more try”.

That’s just a small selection of my favorite titles on the service, but as you can tell, Game Vault is your one-stop shop for some excellent titles. Some of the best iPhone games and best Android games are free with your Crunchyroll subscription. Best of all, if you don’t have a subscription, you can always start a seven day free trial using this link.

If you’re looking for something to play your collection of Game Vault experiences on, our list of the best budget gaming phones will give you a selection of great options that don’t break the bank. Looking for something different? Well, our best action games guide will give you some adrenaline-pumping titles worth playing.