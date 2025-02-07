Long-awaited MMO Crystal of Atlan announces another beta test, and you can sign up now to take part. We recommend you jump into the magicpunk world filled with industrial vibes, steampunk airships, and play as magic wielders armed with swords, staffs, and summons.

The closed beta test will run from February 18 to March 5, 2025, giving you a good long while to experience the world of Atlan. It’s open to mobile and PC players in Canada, the UK, Germany, and Brazil. We don’t have a Crystal of Atlan release date just yet, but we’re expecting it fairly soon after this third beta period.

This marks the third beta for Crystal of Atlan, after the debut test in 2022, followed by a second test in 2023. Clearly, Nuverse wants to make sure its game is as good as can be before releasing it.

You can sign up on the official website if you want to experience the beta. The server will close when the beta ends on March 5, so we suggest getting in as soon as possible to have plenty of playtime. If you choose to spend any money during the beta period, you’ll get a rebate based on the percentage spent at launch.

There’s also a creator program coming called Light of Atlan, that gives rewards to those of you who create gameplay videos or guides. You can find all the information in the official Crystal of Atlan Discord server.

The game is a cross-platform MMO turned action RPG, with multiple character classes to choose from. Or, you can make your own combo class, if you like. Combat includes smooth aerial combos to add a new dimension to battles. You’ll find out the secrets of Atlan by investigating ruins, fighting foes in dungeons, and ultimately trying to restore peace. Join a guild, form a team, or go it alone it’s up to you.

Are you excited for this new mobile game? We are, and we can suggest some of the best gaming phones out there if your Samsung is starting to struggle.