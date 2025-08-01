Move over Pokémon Go, this Digimon x gacha game collab is all I need

I will consume every piece of Digimon media, no matter the context, and this Crystal of Atlan collaboration is exactly what I need to scratch the digital itch before the imminent release of Time Stranger in October.

The official Crystal of Atlan X page revealed the collaboration with this post, but it doesn't have too many details other than that Digimon such as Agumon and Gatomon will join the adventurers' journey from August 21 until September 17, 2025.

Luckily, there's also a promotional video on the game's Chinese TapTap page that shows Agumon and Gatomon riding on the backs of motorcycles before being thrust into the Digital World. Then, Machinedramon, WarGreymon, and Angewoman take to battle alongside some Crystal of Atlan characters.

I will admit, I'm yet to delve into Crystal of Atlan's world. But, despite having little to no concrete information on what this collaboration may include, I downloaded the game within seconds of the announcement. Now I have time to complete any tutorials and additional content before being thrown in the deep end with Agumon and Gatomon.

