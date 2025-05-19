The games industry is in overdrive right now, but that's not stopping Devolver Digital and Massive Monster from teasing a new project… and we think it's Cult of the Lamb 2, which may land on the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2.

A video posted to The Cult of the Lamb social media accounts shows a cute purple koala talking about the updates the game received since its release in 2022, and when the next update is coming. The answer is that "there is no update. It's something better."

It's been three years since the game's debut, and there have been three big updates – all released for free. Relics of the Old Faith, Sins of the Flesh, and Unholy Alliance all added significant content to the game, including some of the most natural practices in nature. I'm talking about mating.

In the video, the narrator says that "most good things come in trilogies, right […] so we're not going to mess with that for now". So, it's not going to be another free content update. Could it be a sequel, and then a third game to create a nice trilogy of titles? Or, could it be a big, paid DLC after the three free updates to add a new area, new animals, or even a new religion?

I'm very excited about the prospect of a Cult of the Goat, or Cult of the Lamb 2, or any other projects related to the dark indie game. It happens that we're now two weeks out from the Nintendo Switch 2's debut, and it feels like a great time to announce any new games that might make it to the platform.

