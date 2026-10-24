Cult of the Lamb Switch 2 Edition is out now, and it's a free upgrade

Cult of the Lamb has officially arrived on Nintendo Switch 2, giving you another reason to return to the delightfully dark management sim. Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Massive Monster are pushing the Switch 2 version out across the eShop now. If you already own the original Switch version, you can upgrade for free.

Launching back in 2022, Cult of the Lamb combines roguelike combat with settlement management, tasking you with building a devoted following in the name of a mysterious stranger who saves your lamb protagonist from annihilation. You know, usual everyday stuff. You'll need to gather resources, perform dark rituals, and deliver sermons to keep your flock faithful.

The Nintendo Switch 2 Edition brings several improvements to the experience, including enhanced resolution and improved frame rates. It also supports GameShare, giving you another way to enjoy the game with others. If you've been waiting for a reason to revisit your woodland worshippers, these upgrades should make the return a little more appealing.

You won't need to buy the game again either if you already own it on Nintendo Switch. The upgrade is free for existing owners, whether you have a physical or digital copy, and all existing DLC is compatible with the Nintendo Switch 2 version. Newcomers can purchase the game separately at the same price as the original Switch port.

The game has received numerous updates since launch, including the Woolhaven expansion, which adds even more to the dark world of the adorable but decidedly sinister cult simulator. You can read our Cult of the Lamb review for our full verdict.