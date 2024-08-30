This isn’t on my 2024 bingo card, but I’m still very jealous. Devolver Digital and Massive Monster, the teams behind the devilish game, will host two Cult of the Lamb-themed weddings at this year’s PAX Australia.

That’s right – the event will see two absolutely real and legally binding marriage ceremonies take place this October. If you’re heading to the show, you can get involved and send your wishes to the happy couples at 11 am and 3 pm on Sunday, October 13. You can’t miss the venue – there’s going to be a full-size Cult of the Lamb temple for the location. As it’s one of my favorite indie games, I love this idea and would really like them to bring it to the UK, thanks.

The two lucky couples (oh, how I wish it was me) applied after Cult of the Lamb tweeted about the opportunity back in April. Eligible couples had to be either in Melbourne or willing to travel and super serious about the idea. The chosen few even got their own animalistic portraits, which you can see here.

Lovingly dubbed ‘Unholy Matrimony,’ this all ties into the latest DLC the game got, titled Unholy Alliance. This added co-op where you and a fellow player can run a cult together as lamb and goat. What better way to celebrate than by tying two souls together in perfect harmony?

Julian Wilton, creative director over at Massive Monster, planned this as a bigger and better event than last year’s rave in Federation Square. In his words, “How do we top that this year? Easy… wedding rituals!”. He’s not wrong.

If you happen to be in the area, head over to PAX Australia to visit the Cult of the Lamb booth (complete with the temple) and get involved with some panels, presentations, and shop for some new merch. Alright, look, I was jealous before, but now I’m just sad.

