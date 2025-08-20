I don't know about you, but my favorite reveal from Gamescom's opening night was the Cult of the Lamb Woolhaven DLC. It's a full-length paid expansion brimming with new content, including cows and extreme weather conditions.

Cult of the Lamb is one of my favorite indie games on Switch, so I'm really glad to see more support for it. Massive Monster and Devolver Digital confirm the Woolhaven DLC releases in 'early 2026', likely in winter to coincide with the icy theme.

You, as the lamb, feel the call from a mysterious god, and answer it. There's plenty of lore to learn as you work to restore the power of a forgotten idol. Just beware and bring a coat, as this new area is cold. Icy. Positively frozen. Sorry in advance to my flock; they're still in tents made of sticks and grass, so they've got some tough times ahead. Oh, and there are also enemies consumed by Rot for you to fight back against, which appear in two brand new dungeons.

Anyway, let's move on to the most important bit. Ranching! We're getting the ability to look after cow-like animals that you can ride around, while getting wool and, uh, sustenance from them. Maybe don't think too much about the fact that every character is an animal, and now ranching even more animalistic animals…

This does beg the question whether there will be a Nintendo Switch 2 update for Cult of the Lamb, but either way, we highly recommend it as one of the best Switch games and Steam Deck games out there.