Cultivation Evermortal codes September 2026

You start your journey as a lowly mortal, but using these Cultivation Evermortal codes, you can get closer to immortality that much quicker. We've found codes that give you spirit jade, which you can use to improve your stats and gather more Qi.

Then, it's up to you to roll for new talents and spirit roots, which can make your journey into godhood smoother and help you ascend. The game also collects Qi while you're offline, so there's plenty to go around.

Here are all the new Cultivation Evermortal codes. Note that the code box only types in lower case, so there's no case sensitivity here.

5kccu - 500 spirit jade

- 500 spirit jade heavenrealm - 500 spirit jade

We have all the latest Roblox codes in our guide, so you can grab the new codes for all the best Roblox games and then use the extra cash, boosts, and items to get ahead.

How do I redeem Cultivation Evermortal codes?

Here's how to redeem codes in Cultivation Evermortal:

Load Cultivation Evermortal codes in Roblox

Once you're in the game, click the Robux shop icon

Open the Codes tab

Paste or type a code into the box one at a time and hit redeem

Enjoy your free jade!

What are Cultivation Evermortal codes?

Cultivation Evermortal codes come from the game's developer, Miki and Miffy Games. They're words or phrases specifically made to use in this game, and redeeming them grants you free items to help you along. A lot of codes give out free spirit jade, which you can then spend to upgrade your character.

Is there a Cultivation Evermortal codes Discord?

If you want to delve deeper into the Cultivation Evermortal world, you can join the game's official Discord server using this link. There are channels for almost everything here, including updates and codes - but we'll keep our eyes peeled for new, redeemable options and put them in this guide.