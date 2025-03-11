Frustrating as it is fantastic, Cuphead is one of the 2010s’ biggest hits. The indie game’s classic animation-style approach makes it stand out, with hand-drawn aesthetics and elements that would fit the golden era of cartoons, but the charming art direction doesn’t change that this is a delightfully difficult game, and this indie gem is now available at its cheapest price on Steam Deck and other handhelds.

I remember keeping an eye on Cuphead as the impending release date approached, keen to get my hands on what would become one of the best indie games of all time. What looks like a simple boss rush game ends up becoming something tantalizingly tricky, but despite the challenge ahead, it’s no wonder why Cuphead is a great Steam Deck game.

You play as the titular Cuphead (or Mugman, if you like playing games as a couple or in co-op with a friend), who, after making a deal with the Devil, has to collect contracts. These aren’t just your standard paper-and-pen contracts, but rather, various Souls sold to the Devil from a range of Cuphead characters, and your job is to defeat them in order to save your own soul.

Unsurprisingly, while it may have the atmosphere of a cozy game, the inhabitants of the Inkwell Isles aren’t going to let you take their souls by simply asking. Instead, you’ll have to take part in continuous boss fights that are as difficult as they are gorgeously designed – just be careful not to break your handheld console due to frustration.

Much like the best soulslikes, Cuphead is all about memorizing patterns and learning how to tackle each encounter in this action game. It’s not a race or about winning but figuring out each boss’s attack patterns and, over time, becoming better and taking down each challenging fight with ease.

Cuphead’s fantastic reputation means that discounts are usually not huge, but right now, you can pick up the game on Fanatical for just $13.99 / £10.49, the cheapest price the indie hit has ever been. You’ll be learning how to beat the Cuphead bosses in no time – and don’t worry, as the game runs on the best Steam Deck alternatives, too.

As a fantastic co-op game, Cuphead looks even more spectacular if you’re playing it on a big screen with the best Steam Deck docks. However, if you’re still deciding on which handheld will be right for you, our ASUS ROG Ally X vs Steam Deck OLED guide should help you choose.