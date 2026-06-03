Are there any Cursed Blade codes?

We’re on the lookout for new Cursed Blade codes in Roblox and hope for a way to redeem free stuff soon.

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Essential RPG brings a new dungeon crawler to Roblox. However, we're eager to see if any Cursed Blade codes will arrive in the game. In the meantime, you can farm and equip more than 100 talents to really make your build come to life as you smash through zombies, monsters, and bosses.

The game is currently in its alpha testing phase, so there's every chance that more systems - including code redemption - may come to the game in the future.

Are there any Cursed Blade codes?

Right now, there are no Cursed Blade codes. If the developer adds any, we'll update our guide - so check back soon.

We've got a master list of all the current Roblox codes right here, so you can grab plenty of freebies in more games.

How do I redeem Cursed Blade codes?

There's currently no way to redeem codes in Cursed Blade on Roblox. If the developer adds this system in the future, we'll update right here.

Is there a Cursed Blade Discord server?

You can join a Discord server associated with Cursed Blade through the invite link. Here, you can chat to other players and get updates from the developer - who knows, this may include the addition of a code system in the future.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

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