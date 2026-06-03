Essential RPG brings a new dungeon crawler to Roblox. However, we're eager to see if any Cursed Blade codes will arrive in the game. In the meantime, you can farm and equip more than 100 talents to really make your build come to life as you smash through zombies, monsters, and bosses.

The game is currently in its alpha testing phase, so there's every chance that more systems - including code redemption - may come to the game in the future.

Are there any Cursed Blade codes?

Right now, there are no Cursed Blade codes. If the developer adds any, we'll update our guide - so check back soon.

We've got a master list of all the current Roblox codes right here, so you can grab plenty of freebies in more games.

How do I redeem Cursed Blade codes?

There's currently no way to redeem codes in Cursed Blade on Roblox. If the developer adds this system in the future, we'll update right here.

Is there a Cursed Blade Discord server?

You can join a Discord server associated with Cursed Blade through the invite link. Here, you can chat to other players and get updates from the developer - who knows, this may include the addition of a code system in the future.