Cursed Tower Defense codes April 2026

Tower defense games are popular on Roblox, with many of them taking inspiration from popular anime, which you probably already know as a Jujutsu Kaisen fan on the hunt for some Cursed Tower Defense codes. As ever, strategy is key if you're going to successfully defend your base, but luckily, your favorite characters are on hand to help you out.

Like many anime games on Roblox, you can summon and upgrade various units to increase your defenses. We live for the pressure of beating the odds, though we'd be lying if we said the cash you can get from the codes doesn't come in handy.

Here are all of the new Cursed Tower defense codes:

EasterEvent - five Easter crates

- five Easter crates 1000actives - 20k cash

- 20k cash 1MVISITS - 10k cash

- 10k cash BugFixes - 10k cash

- 10k cash NewLobby - five strongest crates

- five strongest crates UPDATE - three strongest crates

- three strongest crates 400KVISITS - 7k coins

- 7k coins 500actives - 2k coins

While you're here, make sure you visit our Roblox codes page to see what other games are handing out freebies.

How do I redeem Cursed Tower Defense codes?

If you want to redeem Cursed Tower Defense codes, you need to follow these steps:

Launch Cursed Tower Defense on Roblox

Tap the codes button

Enter your code

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

What are Cursed Tower Defense codes?

If you need some quick cash or a few crates, Cursed Tower Defense codes are your best friend. Events and milestones are the main cause of fresh freebies, so make sure you bookmark this page and check in periodically to avoid missing out when Izacky Games drops a code.

Is there a Cursed Tower Defense Discord?

There is a Cursed Tower Defense Discord that you can join, and it's a great place to be if you want to know about the latest news and updates before everyone else, though it's just as good for talking strategy with other players.

How do I get more Cursed Tower Defense codes?

As we often search for new Cursed Tower Defense codes, we're the best bet on your quest for freebies. However, if you'd rather search for them yourself, you can check the Izacky Games Roblox group, Discord server, and the game's various social media channels.

We update this guide on a regular basis, so make sure you stop by again soon to see what else you can get.