Cut a Gem codes July 2026

Use our Cut a Gem codes to grab some free cash and machines for your plot, turning your rock polishing hobby into a certified tycoon. Discover rarer and more expensive gems as you progress, just to sell them for millions of dollars and keep the grind going. Literally, in this case.

We look for new Cut a Gem codes regularly, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back when your progress grinds to a halt. See what we did there?

Here are all the new Cut a Gem codes:

1MVISITS - $25k, one hydro glazer, one small growth totem, and three sandstone (new!)

Check out our list of Roblox codes for even more freebies across the best Roblox games.

How do I redeem Cut a Gem codes?

Redeeming Cut a Gem codes is simple. All you have to do is:

Open Cut a Gem in Roblox

Tap the Shop button

Scroll to the bottom

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem

Enjoy your freebies!

What are Cut a Gem codes?

Cut a Gem codes are special passwords from the developer, Gem Traders, that unlock freebies in-game. Rewards include cash, new machines for your plot, growth totems, and geodes. These codes tend to appear when the game reaches significant milestones, so keep sharing it with your friends to grab more rewards.

Is there a Cut a Gem Discord server?

Yes, there is a Cut a Gem Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to read the latest announcements, take part in giveaways, and report any bugs that you find.

How do I get more Cut a Gem codes?

The easiest way to get more Cut a Gem codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. Maintaining a profitable gem emporium takes work, so instead of distracting yourself with searching for codes, let us do it for you. If you really want to go digging for freebies, you can check the game's Discord server, Roblox group, and X page.

Expired codes:

PRETTYGAME

100KVISITS

1KLIKES

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Cut a Gem codes.