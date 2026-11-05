Cut a Rock codes November 2026

If you're looking to boost your mining abilities, you might want to use some Cut a Rock codes. The system is different from most other Roblox games in that codes aren't released outside of the game - you need to find them for yourself.

If you decide to put in the effort, you get tons of extra mining power and money, which means you can expand your pockets and upgrade your pickaxe as much as you like.

Are there any Cut a Rock codes?

Yes and no. There are no universal redeem codes for Cut a Rock - whether we get some in the future remains to be seen. Instead, if you want to get free items within the game, you can pick up the tickets you find on the floor. These give you a numerical code, which you can redeem for free power. The codes expire after five minutes, though, so you have to be quick.

See all of our Roblox code guides here and grab more free items.

How do I redeem Cut a Rock codes?

To redeem your unique codes in Cut a Rock, follow these steps:

Open up Cut a Rock in Roblox

Find a ticket on the floor and pick it up

Remember the number

Click the ticket-shaped icon in the top right of the screen

Type the number into the box

Click OK

Go and spend your extra in-game cash!

What are Cut a Rock codes?

Duality Works, the developer behind Cut a Rock, has made the game's codes a bit different from other games. Instead of posting a code for everyone to redeem, they made it so each player can pick up tickets off the floor and use the associated code for more in-game cash.

Note that the tickets are shared. They don't appear just for you, but for everyone in your game, so grab them quickly.