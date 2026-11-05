Cut a Rock codes November 2026

Here’s how to find Cut a Rock codes in Roblox and redeem them for extra in-game cash.

cut a rock codes - a character holding a large pickaxe
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If you're looking to boost your mining abilities, you might want to use some Cut a Rock codes. The system is different from most other Roblox games in that codes aren't released outside of the game - you need to find them for yourself.

If you decide to put in the effort, you get tons of extra mining power and money, which means you can expand your pockets and upgrade your pickaxe as much as you like.

Are there any Cut a Rock codes?

Yes and no. There are no universal redeem codes for Cut a Rock - whether we get some in the future remains to be seen. Instead, if you want to get free items within the game, you can pick up the tickets you find on the floor. These give you a numerical code, which you can redeem for free power. The codes expire after five minutes, though, so you have to be quick.

See all of our Roblox code guides here and grab more free items.

one of the cut a rock codes you can find in the game

How do I redeem Cut a Rock codes?

To redeem your unique codes in Cut a Rock, follow these steps:

  • Open up Cut a Rock in Roblox
  • Find a ticket on the floor and pick it up
  • Remember the number
  • Click the ticket-shaped icon in the top right of the screen
  • Type the number into the box
  • Click OK
  • Go and spend your extra in-game cash!

What are Cut a Rock codes?

Duality Works, the developer behind Cut a Rock, has made the game's codes a bit different from other games. Instead of posting a code for everyone to redeem, they made it so each player can pick up tickets off the floor and use the associated code for more in-game cash.

Note that the tickets are shared. They don't appear just for you, but for everyone in your game, so grab them quickly.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.